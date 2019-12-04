CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — No matter where Nagash Cockburn went in Jamaica, little brother Kofi was his shadow.
Kofi wasn’t just a tagalong. Nagash invited him.
“He loved me so much,” Kofi recalled. “He would rather me be around him than go outside and be with the wrong crowd.”
It seemed inevitable that Kofi Cockburn would eventually follow Nagash onto Kingston’s basketball courts. By 14, he was already eye to eye with his 6-foot-7 big brother.
Kofi watched Nagash from the sideline, but he was more taken with soccer and track, both popular in Jamaica. Nagash was exasperated. Enough. Get on the court, Kofi.
“I’m like, ‘Yo, how many tall soccer players do you know? And you’re not Usain Bolt,’” Nagash said. “I wasn’t trying to discourage him, but I had to be real. I saw a future he could create for himself.”
Nagash didn’t begin playing basketball until age 20, having devoted his youth to cadet training. He was skilled enough to compete on Jamaica’s national team, but he imagined what might have been if he had taken up hoops as a youngster.
He wanted that for his brother.
“I’d be damned if none of us made it and did something with our life,” Nagash said.
Kofi quickly grew to share Nagash’s passion for basketball. And unlike Nagash, he had time to truly pursue the sport.
“I realized right away, this is really a beautiful sport,” Kofi said. “If you give your best, good things can happen.”
The 7-foot Illinois center broke a school record for rebounds by a freshman with 17, surpassing a 28-year-old mark. Averaging 15.3 points and 12 rebounds, he’s on pace to blast the Illinois freshman record of 6.9 rebounds per game set in 1982-83.
Cockburn has five double-doubles in seven games for the Illini (6-1). At a muscular 290 pounds, there’s no plodding in this big man’s game; he’s surprisingly agile.
“There are very few guys who truly impact the game,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “It’s very rare where young guys come in and actually listen and put it into play immediately. He wants to be coached.”
Nagash, 32, filled the roles of tough-love brother, doting parent and thoughtful mentor to guide Kofi.
“His brother was the one who pushed him,” their mother, Dorothy Wray, said. “That’s how I grew them up, to be loving. I let my children take care of one another.”
Wray left for the U.S. when Kofi was 11 to work as a certified nursing assistant, sending money home.
“I needed to come here for them,” Wray said.
His dad, Laffette Cockburn, worked long hours as owner of a cleaning supplies store. He died of a heart attack at 61 a year after Kofi left for New York.
Basketball was a motivator.
Nagash had encouraged Kofi to join him on the court. His shots didn’t go uncontested just because he was a kid playing against men in their 20s.
“He would foul me, and I wouldn’t be allowed to call it,” Kofi said. “I think that’s why I’m so aggressive (on the court) because they’d beat me up all the time.”
He tried out for his school’s team as an eighth-grader but missed the cut. Coaches later noticed him and allowed him to join midseason.
“I had to learn a lot that year, being in an actual system,” he said. “It’s not one on one anymore, learning plays, abiding by the rules. It wasn’t smooth.”
In less than a year, he would be playing for one of the United States’ elite high school programs.
Cockburn had only two days to pack after he received a scholarship through a Jamaican organization to attend Christ the King High School in Queens, N.Y. His mother quickly purchased his plane ticket.
“That’s my baby,” Wray said.
In New York, he adjusted to American life with the cozy reminders of Jamaica at home.
At Christ the King, though, he felt overwhelmed, noticing photographs of alumni such as Lamar Odom and Khalid Reeves.
“The players were really different than Jamaica, really athletic and fast,” he said. “They had played forever. This is what I have to compete with every day? I have to lock in and get better every single second.”
A year after arriving in New York, he received a devastating call from his brother Nagash, delivering the news of their father’s death.
Cockburn’s resolve to succeed grew stronger. A newcomer to organized basketball, Cockburn expected struggles on the court. Instead, progress came quickly.
He joined a premier AAU program and received invitations to prestigious showcases and camps, where college coaches flocked.
“It was really intense,” he said. “I never knew that setting.”
Before his senior year, Cockburn transferred to another high school basketball powerhouse, Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. He averaged a double-double at Oak Hill and was ranked among the nation’s top 50 recruits.
“When there’s a player his size, you want to keep tabs on him,” said Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua, who began recruiting Cockburn when he was a sophomore. “You’re tracking him.”
Cockburn dreams of Jamaicans one day celebrating his basketball feats. Around his Kingston neighborhood, his exploits already are the subject of conversation.
“Trust me, right now he’s like a hero in the community,” said Nagash, who recently coached the Jamaican Special Olympics team to a gold medal. “People come up to me that I don’t know: ‘Are you Kofi’s brother?’ ‘No, Kofi is my brother!’ “
Nagash credits Kofi’s American coaches for his development. But for Kofi, they’re making this journey together.
Their favorite basketball memories are similar. Back in Jamaica for the summer after a season in the U.S., Kofi met Nagash on the court.
“The first move, he made one dribble to the right, did a spin move and went past me (to score),” Nagash recalled. “Everyone was like, ‘Whoa!’ I just stood there. I was a laughingstock.”
Cockburn smiled at the memory
“I said, ‘Are you mad?’ He said: ‘No, I’m happy. You’re better than me now.’”