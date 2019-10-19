GREELEY, Colo. (AP)— Sirgeo Hoffman ran for a career-high 221 yards with two touchdowns as Portland State ran up an early lead to beat Northern Colorado 38-30 on Saturday.
Davis Alexander threw for 170 yards and a score and ran for another touchdown for the Vikings (5-3, 3-1 Big Sky Conference).
Malik Walker capped the first Vikings drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. Cody Williams followed that on the next Portland State drive with 56-yard field goal late in the first quarter and Hoffman added a 14-yard TD run early in the second quarter for a 17-0 lead.
Northern Colorado scored a pair of touchdowns before halftime but an interception of Jacob Knipp by Greg Oliver at the Portland State 10 led two plays later to Alexander’s 76-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Daigbe and the Vikings led 24-14 at the break.
Northern Colorado pulled to 24-21 early in the second half but could not get closer.
Knipp had 300 yards and two touchdowns passing for the Bears (1-7, 1-3). He also led his team on the ground with 127 rushing yards.
Idaho 45, Idaho State 21
MOSCOW, Idaho — Colton Richardson passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and the Idaho defense scored three TDs — including two by Lloyd Hightower — as the Vandals beat Idaho State 45-21 on Saturday.
Richardson was 17-of-25 passing for 289 yards with no interceptions and opened the scoring with a 2-yard scoring run midway through the first quarter. Jeff Cotton had 10 receptions for a career-best 192 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown that gave Idaho (3-5, 1-3 Big Sky Conference) a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Malakai Rango scored on a 4-yard run late in the first half and Idaho State (3-4, 2-2) opened the second with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that cut its deficit to 24-14 when Matt Struck hit Austin Campbell for an 8-yard touchdown but Richardson connected with Connor Whitney for a 58-yard touchdown just 52 seconds later.
The Bengals immediately responded with a 10-play, 75-yard drive capped by Struck’s 10-yard TD pass to Mitch Gueller to make it 31-21. Leo Tamba’s strip-sack of Struck was scooped up by Hightower and returned 49 yards for a score with 15 seconds left in the third quarter before a 36-yard pick-6 by Sedrick Thomas on the final play of the period capped the scoring.
Hightower added a 45-yard interception return for a score in the first quarter.
Struck was 27-of-52 passing for 316 yards and Gueller finished with 11 receptions for 166 yards.
Wyoming 23, New Mexico 10
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Sean Chambers passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Xazavian Valladay added 187 yards and a score and Wyoming led from the get-go defeating New Mexico 23-10 on Saturday.
Chambers scored from the 1 as the first quarter ended, boosting Wyoming (5-2, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) to a 7-0 lead and the Cowboys never trailed.
Valladay was the workhorse, pounding out 187 yards on 33 carries, his 3-yard touchdown run staking the Cowboys to a 13-0 lead in the third quarter after the point-after kick failed.
Chambers passed to Josh Hartman for a 15-yard score and Cooper Rothke added a 36-yard field goal, both in the fourth quarter. Chambers passed 9 of 15 for 86 yards.
Valladay and Chambers each rushed for more than 100 yards, Chambers gaining 117, and Wyoming out-gained New Mexico 259 to 169.
Tevaka Tuioti passed for 60 yards in relief of Sheriron Jones and pulled the Lobos (2-5, 0-3) to 20-10 with a 21-yard toss to Aaron Molina.
Boise State 59, Hawaii 37
BOISE, Idaho — After holding a competitive contest for the starting quarterback job, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin has insisted that the Broncos are well stocked at the position.
Saturday night against Hawaii and its high-powered offense, Harsin’s message was put to the test. Turns out, he was right.
Chase Cord threw for 175 yards and three touchdowns in relief of injured starter Hank Bachmeier and No. 14 Boise State beat Hawaii 59-37.
The Broncos (6-0, 3-0 Mountain West) remained perfect at home against the Rainbow Warriors in seven meetings, despite losing Bachmeier early in the second quarter when he was scrambling for a first down and spun to elude oncoming linebacker Kana’i Picanco.
Bachmeier absorbed a hit in his lower back and promptly fumbled. He walked gingerly off the field with the aid of staff trainers before going to the locker room. In the second half, he returned to the sidelines in street clothes.
“(Hank’s injury) was something along the lines of a hip pointer,” Harsin said after the game. “He got hit in the side and was out, and he was not going to go back in. At that point. we decided to just roll with Chase. He was already in the game plan with some packages, so we decided to give Hank a chance to rest up a bit . . . He’s going to be fine moving forward.”
With Bachmeier out, Cord ensured that the Broncos’ passing offense that ranks second in the conference didn’t miss a beat, throwing TD strikes of 33, 42, and 8 yards and finishing with 12 for 18 passing.
Hawaii (4-2, 1-1), which entered the game with the Mountain West’s top passing offense and fourth nationally, fell behind early and never seemed to have an answer defensively for any of the three quarterbacks Boise State played.
“The defense played well in the first half but awful field position,” Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich said. “We gave them some real short plays and they took advantage of it. Our defense didn’t play nearly as poorly as the score indicated, but in the second half we gave up some really big plays that we uncharacteristic for us.”