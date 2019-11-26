PULLMAN, Wash. — Max Borghi predicted that Washington State would beat Oregon State to become bowl eligible. On Saturday night, Borghi made his prediction come true with a 2-yard touchdown run with 2 seconds left to lift Washington State to a wild 54-53 victory.
The final drive of the game came after the Washington State defense stopped Oregon State on a fourth-and-6 with 1:10 left in the game. Anthony Gordon then led Washington State on a 10-play, 58-yard drive, capped by Borghi’s touchdown.
The win makes Washington State (6-5, 3-5 Pac-12) bowl eligible for the fifth consecutive year.
“It was a really wild game. I was proud of our guys for being tough enough to stick in there. We created a bunch of adversity for ourselves in the fourth quarter and then clawed our way out of it,” said Washington State coach Mike Leach. “The biggest thing in games like this is to have the resiliency to fight through them. You don’t know how it is going to unfold. The only way you are going to have a chance is if you fight through it and you are willing to do it from start to finish.”
Gordon went 50 of 70 for 606 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. He broke the Pac-12 single season passing touchdown record formerly held by Jake Browning and Jared Goff when he hit Renard Bell in the end zone with 1:44 left in the third quarter. Gordon has 45 passing touchdowns for the season.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Gordon said. “I really haven’t had the time to reflect on it. The individual awards aren’t really all that important to me to be honest though. It just goes to show if you keep your head down and work hard anything is possible. I’m just real proud of the way our team battled. The defense did an unbelievable job of getting that stop on fourth down and giving us a chance and I’m so happy the way we pulled through on that last drive.”
Utah 35, Arizona 7
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Zack Moss was barreling through the line for big gains nearly every time he touched the ball. Tyler Huntley’s passing was almost flawless. Utah’s defense was dominant, making one of the Pac-12’s top rushing teams look extremely average.
Another weekend, another blowout.
And now, Utah is the last team standing in the Pac-12’s quest for a spot in the College Football Playoff after crushing Arizona 35-7 on Saturday night.
Utes coach Kyle Whittingham undeniably has his team playing at a high level. So at this point, he’s just guarding against complacency.
“Never take winning for granted,” Whittingham said. “Don’t get bored with winning.”
The Utes looked plenty interested on Saturday, bringing their usual brand of physical football. The 5-foot-10, 222-pound Moss ran for a season-high 203 yards and averaged 7.8 per carry.
Utah (10-1, 7-1 Pac-12, No. 7 CFP) has won seven straight games and is the league’s lone playoff hope after No. 6 Oregon lost to Arizona State 31-28 earlier on Saturday.
But players say they aren’t scoreboard watching.
“It’s going to take care of itself,” Utah linebacker Francis Bernard said. “As we continue to do our job, winning games, dominating, our team believes that the committee is going to make the decision and we’ll just leave it at that.
“We can’t do anything but continue to do our thing.”
Colorado 20, Washington 14
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Washington needed one more possession to try for the win. Colorado never gave them that chance.
Steve Montez threw for a touchdown and led a long final drive from the shadow of his own end zone to run out the clock as Colorado beat Washington 20-14 Saturday night.
Alex Fontenot added 105 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries, springing free for a couple of first down runs on the Buffaloes’ last drive, which ran off the final 5:09. It began at the Buffaloes 1 and ended with Montez taking a knee at the Huskies 18 to run out the final seconds. The victory for Colorado (5-6, 3-5 Pac-12) snapped a nine-game losing streak to Washington (6-5, 3-5).
“At the end of the game, we were able to close it out,” Colorado coach Mel Tucker said. “It’s a credit to our offensive line and our backs and to our overall determination to finish the game.”
Montez, a senior playing his final home game, finished 17 of 28 for 223 yards passing. He also ran for 56 yards, including a 12-yard scramble that got Colorado’s initial first down during the final possession.
“I really didn’t have a whole lot to do with that final drive,” Montez said. “Our O-line, they absolutely dominated. I’m really proud of our guys up front, how they played in the game and how they finished.”