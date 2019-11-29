PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Mark Few knows his Gonzaga team is banged up as it fights through the Battle 4 Atlantis.
So far, at least, the eighth-ranked Bulldogs have done enough to earn a trip to the tournament’s championship game today against Michigan.
Drew Timme hit a free throw with 20.6 seconds left in overtime and Gonzaga survived Payton Pritchard’s shot for the win to beat No. 11 Oregon, 73-72, Thursday. Oregon meets No. 6 North Carolina today for third place.
It was hardly a highlight-reel type of game for Gonzaga (8-0).
The Bulldogs blew a 17-point first-half lead. They shot just 29% in the second half. They used just seven players in a game that saw two highly ranked teams battling in a tense fight to the horn — both in regulation and overtime.
“You always wonder with every team: ‘What is it really going be like when your backs are pressed up against the wall and they’ve got hands on you?’” Few said. “They responded terrifically, as good as any of our teams quite frankly.”
Gonzaga sealed the win when Pritchard missed a jumper against Ryan Woolridge and Gonzaga’s Filip Petrusev tied up the rebound during a tussle in the paint.
The possession arrow favored the Zags with 0.2 seconds left, allowing them to secure the win by inbounding to Joel Ayayi to kill the last of the clock.
That came after Gonzaga seemed on the brink of victory in regulation after a pair of huge three-pointers from Corey Kispert, then had a missed three for the win from Killian Tillie just before the horn.
Petrusev had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Gonzaga, which blew a 24-7 lead in a matchup of neighboring-state programs playing three time zones away from their Pacific Northwest campuses.
Pritchard finished with 17 points to lead the Ducks (6-1), who erased a huge deficit for the second time in as many days — only this time in a losing effort.
It was less than 24 hours earlier that Oregon completed a comeback from 19 down in the second half to hold off Myles Powell and No. 13 Seton Hall in a thriller to end the tournament’s first day.
Afterward, coach Dana Altman expressed concern about the Ducks having a short turnaround to the afternoon game after expending so much energy rallying past the Pirates.
His concerns seemed justified when Oregon found itself in another hole right from the start, making just 3-of-14 shots while Gonzaga ran out to a 24-7 lead.
Oregon shot just 34% for the game.
“Our guys battled hard after a bad start,” Altman said. “It’s on me to get them moving the ball better. It’s on me to get them in better sets. Our offense has got to be much more efficient than we showed tonight.”
Oregon’s Chris Duarte hit two free throws with 7.3 seconds left in regulation to ultimately force the OT. He had 16 points. C.J. Walker had 12 points and four offensive rebounds, three coming in OT for Oregon.