The tide turned in favor for SOU (55-6) in the second game of the NAIA Softball World Series. Oregon Tech (48-10) pushed the game to nine innings but lost against Ashland's university 7-5 Wednesday May 2 in Columbus, Ga losing the world series title.
After resting for about an hour-and-a-half, SOU's Raider Hanna Shimek scored in the top of the first thanks to Tayler Walker's RBI. Rylan Austin did the same for her fellow Raider Riley Donovan.
OIT only met them half-way with a Maggie Buckholz RBI and Kaila Mich run in the bottom of the first. The Owl's stepped up their defensive game and kept SOU from scoring for four innings.
OIT's defensive energy continued through the bottom of the fifth. With two outs and bases loaded with Raiders Shimek, Lauren Quirke and Walker, Austin hit a ground ball allowing an easy throw to first, neutralizing potential SOU runs.
Still in the hunt for a larger lead, Shimek hit a triple in the top of the sixth frame allowing Avery Morehead-Hutsell and Allie Stines to run home bringing up the score for the Raiders 4-1.
This momentum transferred into the bottom of the sixth with Raider Gabby Sandoval striking out Owl Krista Ward. Kennedy Jantzi got on base but was struck out in a double-play with Logan Nunez.
To make things even worse for OIT, SOU's Olivia Mackey scored an in-field homerun after driving a ball deep down left field towards Kaila Mick who could not grab the ground ball.
Tensions were high in the bottom of the seventh which fueled the Owl's hunger. OIT loaded up bases putting weight on SOU. Miraculously McKenna Armantrout reached home with a single from Krista Ward, Aubrie Businger reached home with a single from Jantzi single and Maggie Buckholz strolled home after Nunes was walked by SOU's new pitcher Quirke tying the game at 5.
The game moved to the eight inning for the tie breaker. Continuing after seven frames, Sarah Abramson allowed three hits but all were caught by OIT fieldwoman. SOU's defense did the same in the bottom of the eight allowing ground and pop balls that were caught.
Coming down to the top of the ninth, Donovan hit a devastating homerun followed by a Olivia Mackay triple allowing Walker to score. SOU 7-5 entered the bottom of the frame.
Similar to the bottom of the seventh, the owls were able to get on base and have potential to score. Businger made it to second and Ward to first but was the end of the line. Buckholz hit a ball to third which was caught, Kathryn Bradford struck out along with Nunes.
OIT has gone to the NAIA World Series twice in school history (winning the title in 2011), both with head coach Greg Stewart, their second best finish in the program, 12 appearances at the NAIA World Series tournament and have won six Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships.
Despite the outcome, the Owls dedicated themselves to the sport throughout the whole season.
"It’s a testament to the hard work, effort and commitment they’ve had," Stewart said. "Softball is a grind and it can get tedious, but they’ve put in the work."