Oregon Tech softball fans might need a scorecard to know the players this year.
Competing for the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship will be nothing new, however.
“It's always difficult when you lose seven seniors of the quality we had last year, including two All-Americans and some all-conference players,” veteran coach Greg Stewart said as he looks ahead to a season which begins Saturday in Medford.
“The question is: 'How do we rebound?'”
With a great recruiting class, he said.
All seven newcomers should be impact players for a team which placed eighth in the NAIA World Series a year ago.
“It's one of the best recruiting classes we've had in a long time, and we had to have that,” Stewart said.
Gone are All-Americans Ali Graham and Dre Sotelo, along with all-conference players Kiana Brown, Cierra Barkis and Jacey Conklin.
Not that their departures left the cupboards bare.
Returning is pitcher Sarah Abramson, who was named to the all-World Series team last year, McKenna Armantrout, Maddie Derverna, Olivia Lethlean, Logan Nunes, Shelby Hotchkiss and Baylee Wyscaver.
“Having McKenna back behind the plate gives us a great battery,” Stewart said, with Abramson back after leading the conference with 229 strike outs in 206 innings last season.
Among the newcomers is pitcher Emily McAdams, who was the co-California Junior College Pitcher of the Year last season. Newcomer Mackenzie Driscoll gives Tech a solid backup behind the plate.
Freshman Lily Poe, one of three Henley High grads, adds to the depth of the team's pitching.
“Sarah and Emily gives us a good 1-2 in the circle, with Lily rounding out a good pitching staff,” Stewart said.
Kaila Mick and Jensen Becker are the other freshmen this season, with Aubrie Businger, Neenah Pangilinan, Brianna Griffiths and Krista Ward the other junior college transfers who are scheduled to play for OIT this season.
“A lot of people might be surprised that we re-loaded like we did,” Stewart said.
“I think we have a better combination of speed and defense this year, but not as much power, but still should be able to have the run production we need,” he said. “Stringing hits together is the key to softball, and we need to do that.”
Defense also is crucial.
“We have been at the top of the league defensively, and that's a tribute to our kids. They don't let the weather affect them,” Stewart said.
Working through the weather is a big deal, too, since the Cascade Collegiate Conference has, in the last decade, become one of the NAIA power conferences.
Tech won the national championship in 2011, and Southern Oregon won the title last year.
In between, the conference has had two World Series runners-up, a third, a fourth, an eighth, and had 14 teams come up one win shy of taking the trip to the final site, including four by the Hustlin' Owls.
“We know we have to compete with one of the best teams in the country in Southern Oregon, and look how our conference has come along,” Stewart said, noting that four league teams were ranked in the top 25 of this year's preseason poll.
“Our league has improved on the national front.”
For Tech, the Hustlin' Owls will attempt to make their seventh straight trip to the opening/regional round of the NAIA national tournament. OIT opens its home season against The College of Idaho Feb. 28-29.