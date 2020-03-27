Oregon Tech senior Mitchell Fink has gained another All-American honor, and the Hustlin’ Owls have added a second player to the newest men’s basketball recruiting class.
Fink, OIT’s career scoring and assist leader, has added All-American honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and is part of the 10 players listed from NAIA Division II ranks. He was joined on the first team by Talon Pinckney from The College of Idaho.
Among the other Division II players named was Indiana Wesleyan’s Kyle Mangas, who earlier had been named national Player of the Year.
All three players were first-team NAIA Division II All-Americans. For Fink, it was his second straight first-team effort, and his third All-American honor overall.
Fink finished his career with 2,178 points, 886 assists, 210 three-point baskets (sixth all-time) and 494 rebounds.
He also is one of just 13 players since 1945 to play four-year men’s college basketball, at any level, and finish with more than 2,000 career points and 800 assists.
Fink was one of four players to complete his eligibility but was unable to play a national tournament game this season when the NAIA scuttled all of its winter sports championships. His senior teammates were Seth Erickson, Tyler Hieb and Jordan Henderson.
Replacements
OIT head men’s basketball coach Justin Parnell, in what he expects to be a brilliant recruiting class, has signed Jamison Guerra of Sherwood High School, who led all Oregon high school players in assists each of the last two seasons.
A 5-foot-11 point guard, Guerra averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 assists, four rebounds and two steals per game as a senior, is the career scoring and assist leader at Sherwood, and now is eighth all-time among Oregon high school basketball players in assists.
A two-time Pacific Conference Player of the Year, Guerra was a three-time first-team, all-league pick, and was a second-team All-State selection. This year’s All-State teams have not been named.
“I chose Oregon Tech because of how much I enjoyed my visit to Klamath Falls, and how welcoming everybody was,” Guerra said in a press release. “It provided me the best opportunity for me to further my educational and athletic careers.”
“Jamison is a tough, gritty and unselfish player,” Parnell said. “He has the ability to be a pass or score first point guard. He always controls the narrative.”
Guerra, who plays spring and summer basketball for International Elite out of Portland, intends to major in business management at OIT.
Tech had signed Erik Fraser from Grant High School earlier in the week.