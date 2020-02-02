Mitchell Fink scored a season-high 40 points, and Oregon Tech needed every one.
His two free throws with 40 seconds left to play not only gave the Hustlin’ Owls an almost unbeatable lead, but it also allowed the two-time All-American to slip past Ryan Fiegi into second place on OIT’s career scoring list.
Tech held on for a crucial, 86-78, Cascade Collegiate Conference men’s basketball victory over Northwest University Friday at Danny Miles Court.
“First of all, Northwest is a very good basketball team, good defensively and very athletic,” Fink said.
“We just wanted to play our zone (defense), try to fly around and tip as many balls as we could on defense,” he added after Tech evened its season series with the Eagles, each winning on its home court.
“We wanted to contain them in our zone, make them guess whether they wanted to shoot or drive. We tried to keep them guessing,” Matt Van Tassell said after he added 16 points and five rebounds in the victory.
“For 30 minutes, I thought we did a great job on defense,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “We did a good job of keeping our hands active in the zone (defense).”
Early on, it looked like the Hustlin’ Owls might romp to a victory as they took a 34-17 first-half lead.
By halftime the Eagles, who entered the weekend second in the league standings, had cut their deficit to 47-46 in a game which saw five ties and eight lead changes, almost all of which came in the second half.
Probably no play loomed larger than the offensive charge Van Tassell drew with Tech in the lead, 77-74, and just under two minutes to play.
“On offense, we have lost a lot of crucial guys, but we have had a lot of guys stepping and elevating their roles,” Fink said.
Van Tassell, meanwhile, has been part of a four-player rotation underneath for OIT, along with Garret Albrecht, Lachlan McKimm and Jordan Henderson.
“It feels good and we miss those guys,” Van Tassell said of Seth Erickson, Kaison Faust, Tyler Hieb and Kellen Gerig, “but we are working on a new look and finding our rhythm. We are starting to get used to it.”
“That was a hell of a win, one of the best since I’ve been the head coach,” Parnell said.
OWL HOOTS
n Northwest University had seven players in uniform because of injuries, and Oregon Tech had eight.
n Fink now has 1,929 career points, and trails only Levell Hesia’s 2,127. Fiegi had 1,924 career points.
n Van Tassell, Albrecht and Harrison Steiger also scored in double figures for OIT, while Fink led the team with six rebounds. Steiger had a team-high six assists.
n For Northwest, Christian Hakilimali scored 24 points, had eight rebounds and eight assists, while Tanner Davis, Ryan Ricks and Hussayn Ford also reached double figures.
n Tech was an impressive 18-for-19 at the free-throw line, and Northwest a solid 9-of-12. Six OIT free throws came in the final 40 seconds as the Eagles tried to keep themselves in the game, hoping OIT would miss shots.