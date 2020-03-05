CORVALLIS — Oregon Tech senior Mitchell Fink made Cascade Collegiate Conference history Wednesday when he was named the league’s men’s basketball Player of the Year for the third straight season.
Fink and Southern Oregon’s Shea Washington are the only players to receive the award more than once.
Fink, who had been the conference Freshman of the Year in 2016-17, followed that with Player of the Year honors as a sophomore, junior, and now senior.
Washington was the league’s first national Player of the Year, an honor he won in 2006.
Fink joins OIT head coach Justin Parnell as winners of both Player of Year (2010) and Newcomer of the Year (2009) honors.
Other Tech Player of the Year winners are LaMont Swinson (2001), Todd Matthews (2003), Joseph Foster (2011) and Bobby Hunter (2012).
Tech’s career scoring and assist leader, Fink was joined on this year’s all-league squad by teammates Garret Albrecht and Harrison Steiger. Both were among the players to be named to the honorable mention list.
With OIT headed to the NAIA Division II men’s national tournament for the fourth straight season, Fink leads the national in total assists (230), is second in assists per game (7.2), 16th in free-throw percentage (86.0), 29th in total scoring (625 points) and 37th in scoring average (19.5).
He was the key factor in the Hustlin’ Owls remaining in the hunt for the league championship and national tournament berth after several teammates were felled by injuries which cost those individuals anywhere from nine games to a season.
Albrecht leads OIT with 199 rebounds and has scored 320 points in 32 games, while Steiger has 347 points (10.8 average) with 125 rebounds. Albrecht has 69% of his field-goal tries this season, while Steiger has made 84.9% of his free throws.
The College of Idaho’s Talon Pinckney was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, Walla Walla University’s KiAndre Gaddy Newcomer of the Year and CI’s Colby Blaine Coach of the Year.
Corban University won the league’s sportsmanship award.
Pinckney is among the national leaders in steals, while Gaddy is among the leaders in rebounds and blocked shots.
CI, Eastern Oregon, Southern Oregon and Northwest University all had two players named first-team all-league.
Pinckney and Nate Bruneel of CI, Max McCullough and Jarek Schetzle of Eastern, Aaron Borich and Tate Hoffman of Southern and Northwest’s Hussayn Ford and Christian Hakilimali represented their schools.
The College of Idaho currently has won 24 straight games, the fourth longest of any men’s basketball team in the country, and trails only NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial (29), and NCAA Division III Yeshiva University (27) and St. Joseph (25).