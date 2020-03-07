BROOKINGS, S.D. – Danielle De Castro had a simple goal: do something no Oregon Tech track athlete ever had done before. Win a national championship.
The senior came up short.
In the process, however, she set two school records, picked up two more All-American finishes and helped OIT to a 17th-place finish in the NAIA indoor track and field championships Saturday at South Dakota State University.
“I felt I raced well. I was in the moment,” De Castro said after coming third in the women’s mile-run and second in the 1,000-meter run, bested only by the bevy of distance runners from Huntington University of Indiana.
“I think I did well,” she said again.
She was bumped in the mile run, something she said frustrated her, but she came back to break up what Huntington had thought was going to be a 1-2-3 team finish. The Forresters actually seemed shocked that someone else finished in the top three in the first event of the meet.
“I ran against some strong women,” De Castro said.
She did.
Its stable of distance runners powered Huntington to the women’s team title.
While De Castro placed twice, senior Cindy Reed placed eighth in the women’s 3K to win her second All-American honors in indoor track, and teammate Delani Dietrich was two positions back.
Only the top eight in each event win All-American honors.
Among the other runners to do so was Westmont senior Emily Parks, a Lost River graduate who finished sixth in a strong field of 600-meter runners.
De Castro had hoped to become the first OIT athlete to win on the track.
All of the school’s other national champions are from field events, with Bryant Sentman in 2011 winning the men’s decathlon, which has five field events and five track events.
“I think the turnaround from the mile to the 1K forced an emotional adjustment,” De Castro said. “I knew the 1K would be my last indoor race, so I entered it as a fun run, but it was tough.
“I can be frustrated with anything, but I am not unhappy,” she added.
She was one of six runners to break five minutes in the women’s one mile, a race won by Aspen Dirr of Huntington in four minutes, 53.72 seconds. Teammates Hannah Stoffel and Molly Mitchell were second and fourth, respectively.
De Castro was timed in 4:57.01, a school record. She is the first OIT female runner to break five minutes in the mile.
Just over an hour later, De Castro was second in the 1K with 2:53.80, also an OIT record, in a race won by Dirr in 2:50.10.
Dirr, Mitchell, Stoffel and Mara McFarland won the distance medley relay to seal Huntington’s team victory.
In the 3K, Reed was eighth in 10:24.20, with Dietrich coming in at 10:32.07.
“I’m happy with it,” Reed said. “I had a lot of setbacks in training this year, and at one point, I was not sure I’d even be here,” in what was her shortest race ever contested in a national championship.
Dietrich was hurt, with blood coming out of her left ankle — an injury which put her too far back for a reasonable chance to place.
“I went in with high expectations, but it’s only the fourth time I have run a 3K, and it’s my first time to run the finals,” Dietrich said.
Parks, meanwhile, ran her final indoor meet, as did De Castro and Reed.
“The weekend was good,” she said, noting she helped Westmont’s 4x800 relay team reach the final with three runners who were in their first national championships.
Parks was timed in 1:34.28 in a race won by Jezelle Shaw of William Carey University of Mississippi in 1:31.43.
“It was fun,” Parks said.
Huntington, William Cary, Indiana Tech, Concordia of Nebraska and Wayland Baptist of Texas were the top five women’s teams. The top team from the Cascade Collegiate Conference was Eastern Oregon in seventh.
William Carey, Olivet Nazarene of Illinois, Indiana Tech, Doane of Nebraska and Wayland Baptist were the first five men’s teams this year, with Eastern Oregon the top team from the Cascade Conference at No. 17.