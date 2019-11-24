CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Antoine Custer Jr. rushed for a career-high 218 yards on just 16 carries and two touchdowns and Eastern Washington held off Portland State 53-46 on Saturday.
The Eagles (7-5, 6-2 Big Sky Conference) recovered an onside kick with 2:11 to play and ran out the clock for its fourth-straight win, keeping their slight playoff hopes alive.
Eric Barriere threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a fourth for Eastern.
Eastern Washington led 30-17 at halftime, and on the first play of the second half Custer broke free on an 88-yard run. Although he was brought down on the 2, it was his second-longest run of the season and the seventh-longest in school history. Custer scored on the next play.
Portland State (5-7, 3-5), which has lost four straight, kept coming back. Davis Alexander threw for 319 yards and four touchdowns.
The Vikings had 560 yards to 559 for the Eagles but committed three turnovers and Eastern Washington scored a touchdown after each one.
With his fourth-straight 100-yard game and the 12th of his career, Custer finished with 1,228 yards for the season, eighth in school history and 3,045 for his career, which is fourth.
UNLV 38, San Jose 35
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Williams scored from the 1 in the final 1:15 and Kolo Uasike picked off a last-gasp pass as UNLV came out on top of a wild fourth quarter with a 38-35 defeat of San Jose State in the last game at Sam Boyd Stadium on Saturday.
UNLV (3-8, 1-6 Mountain West) built a 21-6 lead only to swap the lead four times in the final 15 minutes before coming out on top at the end of 49 years at Sam Boyd.
Williams, who entered the game as the Mountain West’s leading rusher — and ranked 29th in the nation — with 933 yards, gained 186 more against San Jose State with three touchdowns. He scored twice in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 1:15 remaining to cap a nine-play drive.
The Spartans (4-7, 1-6) zoomed into the red zone on the ensuing possession with an 80-yard first-down completion from Josh Love to Isaiah Hamilton, advancing to the UNLV 12. San Jose State had a third-and-goal at the 5 with six seconds left to play, but Love’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Uasike.
Love threw for 465 yards and three TDs but was picked off four times.
Weber State 38, Idaho State 10
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jake Constantine threw four touchdown passes and Weber State clinched a share of the Big Sky Conference title on Saturday with a 38-10 victory over Idaho State.
The Wildcats (9-3, 7-1) entered the game tied atop the conference standings with Montana and Sacramento State, which beat UC Davis while the Grizzlies lost to Montana State on Saturday.
Weber State finished the regular season undefeated at home for the second straight year, and has beaten Idaho State (3-9, 2-6) in 16 of the last 17 meetings.
Constantine was 16 of 23 for 289 yards passing, David Ames caught four passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Devon Cooley had two TD catches and Ty MacPherson had one. Josh Davis added 88 yards rushing on 12 carries that included a 24-yard run.
David Allish kicked a 45-yard field goal in the third quarter for Idaho State (3-9, 2-6). Sagan Gronauer threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Michael Dean with about two minutes left.