Justin Parnell’s eyes were devoid of emotion.
Mark Hestor, the head men’s basketball coach at Indiana East, who started his career with a game at Oregon Tech, had tears well up in his eyes when he shared what he said was the most difficult task of his career.
They both were among the 12 coaches at the NAIA Division II men’s national basketball tournament who had to tell their teams Thursday their seasons were over before they played a game because of COVID-19.
There were eight more who had upcoming second-round games who had to do the same.
The same scenario held true in the NAIA Division II women’s tournament.
All NAIA Division I and NCAA Division I, II and III tournaments were scrapped and those coaches had to share the news with their teams.
Then, there were the hundreds, maybe thousands, of high school coaches who had to tell their teams the same thing.
It is tough enough that every team in a national tournament knows its season will end with a loss.
“It is bittersweet for us,” Lori Fink said, knowing her son, Mitchell, would see his collegiate athletic career end before they left Sioux Falls, S.D. — either as a national champion or with a loss through the five rounds of tournament play.
No one ever thought it would happen the way it did.
For Tech senior Tyler Hieb, the hurt was doubly tough.
“My sister’s (Wilsonville High School) team was playing in the Class 5A state tournament,” he said.
The angst runs deep.
Henley’s Luke Hammond and Klamath Union’s Ed Case had to tell their teams their tournaments were over before the competition ended, and, like the NAIA Division II schools, already were at the final site of competition.
Every coach goes through some kind of withdrawal when their season ends.
Coaches are teachers, and the life lessons they teach can, and often do, run deep. Relationships with seniors, or individuals in an age-group setting, are hard to let go of. Even athletes who have created problems are hard to see leave.
For some — and Fink, Hieb and Seth Erickson are among them — there have been other national tournament experiences to remember.
For guys like Tate Hoffman, Jordan Hunt, Aaron Borich and other seniors at Southern Oregon, this was their one chance to make a statement about their programs.
This holds true for the women teams at SOU and Northwest Christian from the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
A couple of Oregon columnists have bemoaned the fact the University of Oregon women’s basketball team was cheated of a chance to win a national championship, and they are right.
What they missed is that the national tournament experience may have been more valuable for the Oregon State and University of Portland women’s teams, the University of Oregon men’s team, and their players.
What a couple of wins for the University of Portland, in particular, could have done for those programs might, infinitely, be more valuable than watching Sabrina Ionescu and her teammates compete for a national title.
This whole experience has become a teaching moment for coaches.
One also must have empathy with the fans who spent a lot of money to follow their teams to places like Sioux Falls or Sioux City, Iowa (where the Division II women’s tournament was played). A short letter to editors from the NAIA and NCAA to say thank you, and we are sorry, would be appropriate.
“Things happen that we have no control over,” Nate Erickson said, “and we have to make the best of it. I know the kids are disappointed, but I’m just happy (his son Seth) got to play after he got hurt (and missed nine OIT games).”
“This whole thing is not fun for anybody,” Hieb said.
For all the coaches who had to deal with the struggle of sharing the news they had to deliver over the last couple of weeks, there likely are not many more valuable teachable moments than what they have gone through, either at the high school or college level.
Credit them with great aplomb for their handling difficult tasks, and hopefully helping their athletes, especially the seniors, realize what they had and what they can remember.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.