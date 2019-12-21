There was an ominous look to Friday's Oregon Tech men's basketball game against The College of Idaho.
Nine months ago, it was the Hustlin' Owls with 10 minutes of brilliant basketball which powered OIT to a victory in the NAIA Division II national championship semifinals.
Friday, the visiting Coyotes played six minutes of basketball in the NAIA National Game of the Week to power themselves to a 77-65 win at Danny Miles Court in the third meeting between the two teams in the last 10 months.
“We got out-toughed,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said. “The is the first time we have gotten beat at our own game.”
“We weren't physical enough,” Lachlan McKimm said.
Early on, however, it looked like more of the same, with second-rated Tech setting itself up for three wins over fifth-rate College of Idaho since last February.
With about five minutes left in the first half, Tech held a 33-23 lead and had four chances to add to its margin.
When intermission came, the Yotes had roared back to take a 38-35 lead.
While Tech would make comebacks, the Owls never could make a key shot or pull down a crucial rebound when they needed to, handing Tech its second straight loss.
“Our defense played well, but we didn't get the job done on offense, and didn't get any (offensive) rebounds,” Parnell said, something which Idaho did do well. The Yotes had 16 offensive rebounds and held a 44-32 edge on the backboards for the game.
“It really wasn't a matter of what they did, it was what we didn't do,” Mitchell Fink said. “We didn't execute like we wanted to, and we let them get too many offensive rebounds.”
“Give them credit for getting into good position for rebounds when their guards were ready to shoot,” McKimm said. “This was uncharacteristic for us. This, hopefully, is not the way we're going to be,”
OWL HOOTS
- Scotty Burge and Fink hit three-point shots to open scoring and give Tech a 6-0 lead, one it would push to 18-8 just under six minutes into the game.
- Idaho had a 15-0 run at the end of the first half, tied the score at 33-33 on a basket by Talon Pinckney, and took the lead for good moments later when Jalen Galloway scored.
- Tech cut its deficit to 50-48 in the second half, but would never get closer.
- Fink finished with 19 points and seven assists, both game highs. McKimm and Matt VanTassell both scored 10 OIT points, with VanTassell and Garret Albrecht each having a team-high five rebounds.
- Nate Bruneel, who was 5-for-6 from the three-point range, and Connor DeSaulniers both scored 17 CI points, and each had six rebounds. The Coyotes were 11-for-22 from three-point range.