The Oregon State Athletics Association has temporarily suspended practice and competition until March 31. The Collegiate Cascade Conference has implemented a two-week hiatus on all spring competition. The Pac-12 announced Saturday that it has cancelled spring sports seasons.
As COVID-19 continues to spread and communities attempt to contain and slow that spread, the sports world has been rocked. And now the waves are starting to impact spring sports — including baseball, softball and outdoor track and field — across the globe.
Per state-wide school closures, the OSAA announced Friday it would suspend sports as it continues to monitor the pandemic until the end of the month.
“During this suspension we will evaluate this evolving public health situation with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Executive Board, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season,” according to a release.
The California Interscholastic Federation is waiting until its annual spring meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, where the ten section commissioners meet, to make decisions regarding the impact of the spread of COVID-19 on its spring sports seasons.
“Until you hear differently from CIF, you should operate based on your districts recommendations/decisions,” Elizabeth Kyle, Northern Section Commissioner, wrote in a release.
According to the Tulelake athletic director, all games have been cancelled until further notice.
The CCC has taken similar measures to OSAA with a two-week hiatus of spring sports.
“A task force has been put in place to continue to monitor the situation and will recommend how action (both regular-season and postseason play) will resume if and when that happens,” according to a release.
The CCC will have an update on the situation March 29; until then Oregon Tech athletics are suspended.
Pac-12 schools, including Oregon State and Oregon, have canceled all spring sports competitions through the end of the 2019-20 academic year, the conference announced Saturday.
The Oregonian reported that the conference is prohibiting any athletically-related activities for teams, regardless of season, through at least March 29. The decision will be revisited by that date.
These decisions came from a meeting of the Pac-12’s CEO Group and athletic directors.
Previously, the conference had suspended spring sports competition, even though the NCAA announced Thursday that it was cancelling all spring sports championships.
Oregon and Oregon State were going along with Pac-12 guidelines, as neither school had cancelled its spring sports season but had suspended competition, according to The Oregonian.
The NCAA has granted eligibility relief for spring-sport athletes and are discussing options for winter sports teams whose season had not ended or were in the NCAA tournament.