Maggie Buckholz hit a walk-off solo-home run in the bottom of the 9th inning on Saturday, May 29 sending Oregon Tech to the winner’s bracket championship game.
No. 2 Oregon Tech 5, No. 6 Madonna University 4 (9 Innings)
In the winner’s bracket quarterfinal game, the ace from both sides dealt early on. Sarah Abramson and her opponent Maeson Schlaud each threw two quick scoreless frames to open up the contest.
In the third inning, Madonna would break through, scoring three runs on four hits. The 3-0 lead the Crusaders jumped out to handed the Owls their largest deficit since March 27th, but it wouldn’t last long.
Tech would respond in the bottom of the third, plating three runs to tie the game. The three run rally came with two outs, as Kaila Mick and Krista Ward came through with RBI singles.
In the fifth inning, Mick would come through again, this time with a sacrifice fly-ball to give the Owls the lead.
The Owls would hold a 4-3 advantage until the seventh inning when the Crusaders tied it up, with two outs and two strikes on her, Alyssa Fessenden doubled to deep left-center to keep Madonna alive, knotting the score at four.
Both sides would go quiet in the next few frames, bringing up Buckholz to lead off the ninth.
Buckholz stared down the 1-0 pitch and unloaded to launch the ball over the fence and clinch the victory. Buckholz trotted around the bases before getting mobbed at home plate, but this time unlike any other of her nine home runs this season.
Abramson was solid again in the circle for Tech, throwing a complete game. Abramson threw nine innings allowing four runs on 11 hits while striking out eight improving to 28-5.
Tech will face No. 4 College of Idaho today at 4 p.m. with the winner earning a bid into the national championship game.