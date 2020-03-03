VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The University of British Columbia completed its NAIA West baseball sweep of Oregon Tech with wins of 11-4 and 6-1 Sunday at Tourmaline West High School.
The sweep allowed UBC to up its league record to 6-2, and dropped OIT to 0-4 in the league standings. The Thunderbirds had also swept Saturday’s twinbill, 10-3 and 3-2, the latter game going 10 innings.
In Sunday’s first game, Micah Jio was credited with all four OIT runs batted in, and he, Alex Malcolm, Payton Harris, Nevan Watanabe and Michael Tarakhchyan had Tech’s five hits. Tarakhchyan’s was a double.
In the second game, which was played in two hours, Tech again had five hits, two singles by Emmett Covello, and a single each from Jio, McKinnon Bennett and Josiah Peterson. A Covello single allowed Bennett to score Tech’s run.
In both games, the Thunderbirds jumped out to early leads.
UBC scored five times in its half of the first inning of the opener, and then scored three times in its initial at bat in the nightcap.
OIT continues its travels and heads to defending league champion Lewis-Clark State for a four-game series Saturday and Sunday.