The Oregon Tech men’s cross country team moved up three positions to No. 17 while the OIT women moved up to No.11 in the latest NAIA XC Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today.

“We are happy to see the teams move up in the ratings,” said head coach Jack Kegg. “But the important day is conference and we are excited and ready to race.”

2021 NAIA Men’s XC Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4

RANK

LAST TIME

SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]

POINTS

1

1

Huntington (Ind.) [10]

519

2

2

Saint Mary (Kan.) [5]

512

3

3

Taylor (Ind.)

487

4

4

Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

465

5

12

Oklahoma City [4]

460

6

5

Cornerstone (Mich.)

445

7

7

Dordt (Iowa)

420

8

16

College of Idaho

414

9

8

St. Francis (Ill.)

380

10

9

Indiana Wesleyan

371

11

6

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

368

12

10

The Master's (Calif.)

360

13

11

Milligan (Tenn.)

347

14

13

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

308

15

14

Montreat (N.C.)

287

16

15

Rocky Mountain (Mont.)

263

17

20

Oregon Tech

246

18

18

Northwestern (Iowa)

237

19

19

Baker (Kan.)

228

20

NR

Northwest (Wash.)

190

21

23

Spring Arbor (Mich.)

169

22

17

William Carey (Miss.)

168

23

21

Carroll (Mont.)

156

24

22

Doane (Neb.)

137

25

24

Columbia (Mo.)

126

Dropped from the poll: Westmont (Calif.)

Receiving Votes: Westmont (Calif.) 110, Grace (Ind.) 79, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 62, Aquinas (Mich.) 51, Montana State-Northern 32, Goshen (Ind.) 29, Loyola (La.) 27, Dakota State (S.D.) 26, Friends (Kan.) 5, Michigan-Dearborn 3

From the CCC College of Idaho continues to lead the pack, climbing two spots to No. 4. Oregon Tech and Lewis-Clark State College both moved up one spot, sitting at No. 11 and No. 16, respectively. Northwest University continued to receive votes and is 11 points outside the top-25.

2021 NAIA Women’s XC Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4

RANK

LAST TIME

SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]

POINTS

1

1

Taylor (Ind.) [15]

436

2

2

St. Francis (Ill.)

420

3

3

Milligan (Tenn.)

404

4

6

College of Idaho [1]

390

5

4

Dordt (Iowa)

388

6

6

Cornerstone (Mich.)

360

7

5

Huntington (Ind.)

359

8

8

Indiana Wesleyan

334

9

9

The Master's (Calif.)

322

10

NR

Aquinas (Mich.)

302

11

12

Oregon Tech

296

12

11

Saint Mary (Kan.)

275

13

14

Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

252

14

13

Saint Francis (Ind.)

247

15

15

Benedictine (Kan.)

239

16

17

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)

232

17

10

Carroll (Mont.)

223

18

16

Southeastern (Fla.)

205

19

18

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)

194

20

19

Montreat (N.C.)

179

21

20

Morningside (Iowa)

151

22

21

Montana Western

129

23

22

Oklahoma City

107

24

23

Friends (Kan.)

104

25

24

Columbia (Mo.)

88

Dropped from the poll: Northwestern (Iowa)

Receiving votes: Northwestern (Iowa) 82, Northwest (Wash.) 77, Modanna (Mich.) 49, Westmont (Calif.) 39, Cumberlands (Ky.)35, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 15, Dalton State (Ga.) 11, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 10, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 4, Concordia (Neb.) 3, Baker (Kan.) 3

