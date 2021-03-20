The Oregon Tech men’s cross country team moved up three positions to No. 17 while the OIT women moved up to No.11 in the latest NAIA XC Coaches’ Top 25 Poll released today.
“We are happy to see the teams move up in the ratings,” said head coach Jack Kegg. “But the important day is conference and we are excited and ready to race.”
2021 NAIA Men’s XC Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4
RANK
LAST TIME
SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
POINTS
1
1
Huntington (Ind.) [10]
519
2
2
Saint Mary (Kan.) [5]
512
3
3
Taylor (Ind.)
487
4
4
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
465
5
12
Oklahoma City [4]
460
6
5
Cornerstone (Mich.)
445
7
7
Dordt (Iowa)
420
8
16
College of Idaho
414
9
8
St. Francis (Ill.)
380
10
9
Indiana Wesleyan
371
11
6
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
368
12
10
The Master's (Calif.)
360
13
11
Milligan (Tenn.)
347
14
13
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
308
15
14
Montreat (N.C.)
287
16
15
Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
263
17
20
Oregon Tech
246
18
18
Northwestern (Iowa)
237
19
19
Baker (Kan.)
228
20
NR
Northwest (Wash.)
190
21
23
Spring Arbor (Mich.)
169
22
17
William Carey (Miss.)
168
23
21
Carroll (Mont.)
156
24
22
Doane (Neb.)
137
25
24
Columbia (Mo.)
126
Dropped from the poll: Westmont (Calif.)
Receiving Votes: Westmont (Calif.) 110, Grace (Ind.) 79, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 62, Aquinas (Mich.) 51, Montana State-Northern 32, Goshen (Ind.) 29, Loyola (La.) 27, Dakota State (S.D.) 26, Friends (Kan.) 5, Michigan-Dearborn 3
From the CCC College of Idaho continues to lead the pack, climbing two spots to No. 4. Oregon Tech and Lewis-Clark State College both moved up one spot, sitting at No. 11 and No. 16, respectively. Northwest University continued to receive votes and is 11 points outside the top-25.
2021 NAIA Women’s XC Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 4
RANK
LAST TIME
SCHOOL [FIRST-PLACE VOTES]
POINTS
1
1
Taylor (Ind.) [15]
436
2
2
St. Francis (Ill.)
420
3
3
Milligan (Tenn.)
404
4
6
College of Idaho [1]
390
5
4
Dordt (Iowa)
388
6
6
Cornerstone (Mich.)
360
7
5
Huntington (Ind.)
359
8
8
Indiana Wesleyan
334
9
9
The Master's (Calif.)
322
10
NR
Aquinas (Mich.)
302
11
12
Oregon Tech
296
12
11
Saint Mary (Kan.)
275
13
14
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
252
14
13
Saint Francis (Ind.)
247
15
15
Benedictine (Kan.)
239
16
17
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
232
17
10
Carroll (Mont.)
223
18
16
Southeastern (Fla.)
205
19
18
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
194
20
19
Montreat (N.C.)
179
21
20
Morningside (Iowa)
151
22
21
Montana Western
129
23
22
Oklahoma City
107
24
23
Friends (Kan.)
104
25
24
Columbia (Mo.)
88
Dropped from the poll: Northwestern (Iowa)
Receiving votes: Northwestern (Iowa) 82, Northwest (Wash.) 77, Modanna (Mich.) 49, Westmont (Calif.) 39, Cumberlands (Ky.)35, Wayland Baptist (Texas) 15, Dalton State (Ga.) 11, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 10, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 4, Concordia (Neb.) 3, Baker (Kan.) 3