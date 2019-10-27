Salyna Blue set a goal at the beginning of the season.
She wanted to break a women’s soccer season record in her senior year.
In the final home game of the season, Blue did just that. With her 13th assist on the season, she set Oregon Tech’s season assists records in the No. 2 Hustlin’ Owls final home weekend sweep.
“I put my faith into it,” she said. “I was just so ecstatic.”
Blue is also in the top ten in the NAIA for assists, according to Oregon Tech.
“It shows the caliber of players we’re bringing in,” Owls associate head coach Tom Eichelkraut. “She understands the game really well and is a good leader. That’s key, having somebody with that experience.”
Behind back-to-back 4-0 decisions Friday and Saturday, the Owls have clinched a Cascade Collegiate Conference playoff berth.
Oregon Tech women’s soccer wasted no time Saturday in a decisive finish to the home regular season.
Just two minutes into the Owls’ senior-recognition game against the Warner Pacific Knights, sophomore Amanda Seward scored her 9th career goal for the Owls in a right-side shot off a cross from Blue, her 12th on the season.
Oregon Tech found the back of the net three more times to round out a nearly perfect home season.
Marked by head coach Brandon Porter’s first recruiting class, the Owls did not surrender a single loss at home, with just one double overtime 0-0 draw against Southern Oregon.
The Owls started the second half in the same manner as the first – with a goal in the first two minutes of play. Freshman Nyah Kendall dribbled the ball from midfield to the inside box for an unassisted 12-foot goal to the right side.
Blue earned her record-setting 13th assist off a free kick that was headed into the goal by freshman Maddie Miller.
The Owls final home goal of the regular season came from senior Haley Janky off a cross from freshman Kyra Cambra, in a passing-of-the-torch moment.
On Friday, Seward and Blue connected twice in the first half to give the Owls a 2-0 lead into halftime. Kendall scored unassisted in the 39th minute on a driving goal. Oregon Tech’s final goal came in a career first for sophomore Lily Lavine assisted by a cross from redshirt-freshman Shaylee Lutz.
The Owls head to the Puget Sound for their final two regular-season games before playoffs. Oregon Tech will be at Northwest Friday and Evergreen State Saturday.
Blue said as the Owls finish out the regular-season they hope to “continue to compete, bring the intensity, focus. We want to come out with the wins. We expect two points on the road and we’re excited for playoffs.”