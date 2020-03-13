SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Shock was the word players used Thursday about the cancellation of the NAIA Division II men’s national basketball tournament after two games had been played on the second day of action.
“Ottawa (University of Kansas) had just beaten Concordia (Nebraska) when the coach met with his players and told them on the court the tournament was canceled,” Oregon Tech coach Justin Parnell said. “There were a lot of tears. I knew something was up.”
Parnell and assistant coach Paul Poetsch hurried back to the team’s hotel for a quick meeting where they told their players the tournament was off.
“It was surreal and I didn’t believe it at first,” Mitchell Fink said. “Coach was making sure before he told us, but it was instant shock.”
“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Seth Erickson said several hours later as he, Fink, fellow seniors Tyler Hieb and Jordan Henderson, and the rest of the Hustlin’ Owls heard the decision.
“There are a lot of theories about what has happened, but (tournament officials) made a decision they felt was best for all.”
“This whole thing is not fun for anybody,” Hieb said.
Hieb and Erickson had battled back from what had appeared to be career-ending injuries to play their final few games and help the seventh-rated Hustlin’ Owls to their fourth straight national tournament appearance.
The decision to cancel the tournament was especially hard for Henderson, who sat out last season’s run to the championship game because of an injury.
“As a senior, it’s gone, just like that,” Henderson said.
“I could see it all happen in real time,” Parnell said. “It was hard to tell (the team) the tournament was canceled, but this team has dealt with so much this season, to have players go out with career-ending injuries, to be out, to come back and then have their season ripped out from under them, again.
“There were a lot of tears, but I think our guys realized what was going on,” Parnell said. “Still, it was really hard.”
Mark Hester, the head coach at Indiana University East which has developed a fondness for OIT, said: “This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, to tell my seniors their careers were over.”
Like OIT, IUE had not yet played.
West Virginia Tech was on the court at The Pentagon and pulled off when the announcement was made.
“No one can take anything away from what this team did,” Parnell said. “Not winning a national championship this year doesn’t define these guys.”
“Like everybody else, we were in shock when we heard,” Kaison Faust said. “There were a lot of teary-eyed guys, but it kind of became part of a domino effect (following the NCAA and professional sports decisions to suspend or alter tournament situations).”
Everyone learned about the decision when the NAIA released a terse statement around 10:30 a.m. Thursday to say that, effective immediately, all remaining winter championship events were cancelled.
Earlier Thursday, the organization sent out a release from Sioux City, Iowa, where the Division II women’s tournament was being played, that there would be a limited fan attendance policy in place.
That also had been announced late Wednesday at the men’s tournament during the final game of the first day when Antelope Valley was beating Washington Adventist of Maryland. UAV won, 85-68, to give West Coast teams a 3-0 mark Wednesday.
Southern Oregon beat Montreat of North Carolina, 85-67, and The College of Idaho dispensed with Northwestern of Iowa, 67-49. Only two of the eight men’s games Thursday were played. Two women’s games also were played. The tournaments were scheduled to run through Tuesday.
The NAIA also scrapped the Division I men’s and women’s tournaments completely and all other winter championships.
That became significant because next year, there no longer will be divisions.
“After a thorough examination of the widespread health risks posed by COVID-19, the NAIA has decided to restrict attendance to all championships to only staff and limited family members,” NAIA president Jim Carr was quoted in its press release at the women’s tournament.
It was only a short time later when the decision to scrap all remaining winter sports championships was made.
Also scratched was the NAIA All-Star Game scheduled for March 21 in Kansas City, Mo., and Fink was among the players who was scheduled to represent the West in the third annual game.
The NAIA, later Thursday, also canceled its annual national convention in Kansas City, March 28-April 1. NAIA officials said they would continue to work with members to determine the best path forward for future events, including all 2020 spring championships.