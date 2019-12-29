PHOENIX (AP) — Air Force clung to a three-point lead, the clock showing plenty of time left for one of the nation’s most prolific offenses.
A field goal was not going to be good enough. The Falcons needed a touchdown to leave Washington State no chance.
Going for it on fourth down was the only option — and it worked.
Kadin Remsberg ran for 178 yards and stretched to the pylon for a 3-yard touchdown on a late fourth down, lifting No. 24 Air Force to a 31-21 victory over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night.
“A tad bit was a gut feeling, but you’re also thinking situationally,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “You see it as an opportunity to make it a two-score game and Kade made a big-time play.”
The Falcons (11-2) had their triple option working to near perfection, grinding out 371 yards rushing while setting a Cheez-It Bowl time of possession record of 43:24.
Donald Hammond III scored two touchdowns and Air Force carried a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, yet couldn’t shake the high-scoring Cougars.
Anthony Gordon, the FBS passing leader, kept Washington State within reach, throwing for 351 yards and three touchdowns. He hit Brandon Arconado on a 13-yard TD to pull Washington State (6-7) within 24-21 late in the fourth quarter, giving the Cougars a shot at the comeback finish.
Air Force methodically worked the ball down to Washington State’s 4-yard line, but failed to punch the ball into the end zone on three tries. After a timeout, Hammond ran an option left and pitched the ball to Remsberg, who got the edge and reached the ball to the pylon with a defender draping him. The touchdown was upheld on review.
“I knew I had to score and I was going to do everything I could to get into the end zone,” Remsberg said. ”I felt like I had the touchdown.”
The 2018 game was dubbed the Cheez-INT Bowl after TCU and California combined for nine interceptions.
A year later, Air Force and Washington State brought philosophical differences to the desert.
The Falcons like to stay grounded, running 57 times a game while finishing third in the FBS at 292.5 yards per game.
The Cougars love to fly, putting it up 56 times a game to lead the nation with nearly 450 yards per game.
Washington State started the Cheez-It Bowl quickly, racing down the field with a series of completions, only to get stuffed by an Air Force goal-line stand.
The Falcons’ opening drive was a yard-churning, clock-winding grind, covering 98 yards in 20 plays and 12:23. Hammond capped it with a 1-yard TD run.
Air Force’s next two drives took less time combined than the first, ending in Jake Koehnke’s 28-yard field goal and Taven Birdow’s 3-yard run after Gordon lost a fumble at Washington State’s 23.
“We just couldn’t get off the field,” Washington State coach Mike Leach said.
The Cougars had two more quick-hitting drives to pull within 17-14 at halftime on Gordon’s two TD passes.
Air Force went right back to the ground to open the second half; 13 plays, 75 yards, capped by Hammond’s 7-yard TD run.
Washington State had another fourth-down failure, this one at Air Force’s 5-yard line, but bounced back quickly with Gordon’s TD pass to Arconado.
The Cougars just couldn’t stop Air Force and Remsberg’s diving TD run capped another long scoring drive to seal it.
“Our whole goal for the defensive front was to collapse the middle to make them bounce it out,” Washington State defensive lineman Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei said. “We were unable to keep our pads low and make plays.”
Iowa 49, USC 24
A tough month for the Iowa Hawkeyes ended with a rousing Holiday Bowl victory over Southern California that would have made Hayden Fry and Bump Elliott proud.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette scored on a 6-yard run, a 98-yard kickoff return and a 12-yard reception — all in the second quarter — to lead No. 19 Iowa to a 49-24 rout of No. 22 USC on Friday night.
Senior Nate Stanley threw two touchdown passes and the Hawkeyes (10-3) won their fourth straight game for their sixth 10-win season in coach Kirk Ferentz’s 21 years.
The Hawkeyes honored both Fry, the former coach who died Dec. 17 at age 90, and Elliott, a former athletic director who died Dec. 7 at 94.
“It’s been a really challenging month in Iowa athletics with the passing of Bump and Coach Fry,” said Ferentz, who was an assistant under Fry. “When you think about both of those men, what they stood for and what they taught, was competing at a high level and doing it with great competitiveness, but also with integrity.
“That’s one of the reasons I’m just so proud to be at Iowa and hopefully this is one they both enjoyed tonight, and more importantly their families.”
The Hawkeyes even did the Hokey Pokey during a locker room celebration, continuing one of many traditions Fry started during his tenure from 1979-98.
“We felt to honor him, we would do that,” Stanley said.
Smith-Marsette, the offensive player of the game, was late getting into the locker room because of the trophy presentation. “I thought we were going to sing the fight song, and all you hear is, ‘Put your right foot in ...’ Just being able to be part of that, like Nate said, it was a tradition for Coach Fry. It was a special thing.”
USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, who threw two touchdown passes, was knocked out of the game with an injured right elbow in the third quarter. The Trojans (8-5) fell apart after Slovis left and had their three-game winning streak snapped.
Smith-Marsette helped the Hawkeyes to a 28-17 halftime lead, first by scoring on a 6-yard sweep for a 14-7 lead. After USC tied it on Slovis’ 16-yard pass to Vavae Malepeai, Smith-Marsette returned the kickoff 98 yards to give the Hawkeyes the lead for good.
Smith-Marsette, a junior wide receiver, also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a score in the regular-season finale, a 27-24 victory over Nebraska.
He credited his teammates on special teams. “They work their (rear) off to go out there, sacrifice their body for me. Just being able to run behind them is incredible. They set me up perfectly tonight. All I did was follow my blockers. Credit to them.”