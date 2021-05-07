Seven players from the Oregon Tech softball team have been recognized by the Cascade Collegiate Conference for their contributions on the field, leading the Lady Owls to a 38-8 record and a third-place finish in the CCC regular season standings with a 21-6 record.
Tech’s Sarah Abramson, McKenna Armantrout, Aubrie Businger, Kaila Mick and McKenzie Staub all earned all-CCC first team honors. Lady Owl Kennedy Jantzi earned all-CCC second team honors while teammate Krista Ward took home an honorable mention.
Staub, Armantrout, and Businger also received CCC Gold Glove honors.
“Congratulations to all of these ladies on their well-deserved awards,” head Coach Greg Stewart said. “I am so proud of how well this team has played this year and this group has led us with their performance and production. We have a talent-rich and very competitive softball conference so to be able to see so many of our players receive this recognition is outstanding.”
CASCADE CONFERENCE AWARDS
Player of the Year: Lauren Quirke, Southern Oregon University
Pitcher of the Year: Gabby Sandoval, SOU
Newcomer of the Year: Riley Donovan, SOU
Coach of the Year: Jessica Pistole, SOU
ALL-CASCADE CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM
Sarah Abramson, OIT, JR; McKenna Armantrout, OIT, JR.; Rylan Austin, SOU, SO; Kaylee Buhrkuhl, Corban, SR; Aubrie Businger, OIT, JR; Kaily Christensen, College of Idaho, FR; Riley Donovan, SOU, JR; Jordan Henley, Eastern Oregon, SR; Miranda Jensen, Bushnell, SR; Makiah Johnson, Corban, SR; Haley Loffer,. CI, JR; Kaila Mick, OIT, FR; Lauren Quirke, SOU, SR; Gabby Sandoval, SOU, SR; Hannah Shimek, SOU, SR; McKenzie Staub, OIT, FR; Allie Stines, SOU, SR; Katie Wilfert, CI, FR.
SECOND TEAM
Macy Besuyen, Warner Pacific, SR; Makenzie Chambers, Eastern Oregon, FR; Trystin Crofts, CI, SR; Payton Hergert, WP, SO; Kennedy Jantzi, OIT, FR; Taylor Mathews, Providence, JR; Jessica Nimmo, Carroll College, JR; Megan Rybar, Corban, JR; Tayler Walker, SOU, SR; Katrina Winterburn, SOU, SR.
HONORABLE MENTION: Kaitlynn Ayers, Carroll; Sammi Caron, Northwest; Peyton Elliott, Providence; Olivia Mackey, Southern Oregon; Anabel Mendez, Bushnell; Jessica Nunes, Northwest; Amanda Smith, Eastern Oregon; Kylie Smith, College of Idaho; Krista Ward, Oregon Tech.
CASCADE CONFERENCE GOLD GLOVES
McKenzie Staub, OIT, FR; McKenna Armantrout, OIT, JR; Allie Stines, SOU, SR; Tayler Walker, SOU, SR; Kylie Smith, Idaho, SR; Aubrie Businger, OIT, JR; Kaylee Buhrkuhl, Corban, SR; Macy Besuyen, WP, SR; Jordan Dippel, Northwest, JR; Olivia Mackey, SOU, SR; Avery Morehead-Hutsell, SOU, SR.