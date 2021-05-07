Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
CCC OIT softball awards

Seven players from the Oregon Tech softball team have been recognized by the Cascade Collegiate Conference for their contributions on the field, leading the Lady Owls to a 38-8 record and a third-place finish in the CCC regular season standings with a 21-6 record.

Tech’s Sarah Abramson, McKenna Armantrout, Aubrie Businger, Kaila Mick and McKenzie Staub all earned all-CCC first team honors. Lady Owl Kennedy Jantzi earned all-CCC second team honors while teammate Krista Ward took home an honorable mention.

Staub, Armantrout, and Businger also received CCC Gold Glove honors.

“Congratulations to all of these ladies on their well-deserved awards,” head Coach Greg Stewart said. “I am so proud of how well this team has played this year and this group has led us with their performance and production. We have a talent-rich and very competitive softball conference so to be able to see so many of our players receive this recognition is outstanding.”

CASCADE CONFERENCE AWARDS

Player of the Year: Lauren Quirke, Southern Oregon University

Pitcher of the Year: Gabby Sandoval, SOU

Newcomer of the Year: Riley Donovan, SOU

Coach of the Year: Jessica Pistole, SOU

ALL-CASCADE CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

Sarah Abramson, OIT, JR; McKenna Armantrout, OIT, JR.; Rylan Austin, SOU, SO; Kaylee Buhrkuhl, Corban, SR; Aubrie Businger, OIT, JR; Kaily Christensen, College of Idaho, FR; Riley Donovan, SOU, JR; Jordan Henley, Eastern Oregon, SR; Miranda Jensen, Bushnell, SR; Makiah Johnson, Corban, SR; Haley Loffer,. CI, JR; Kaila Mick, OIT, FR; Lauren Quirke, SOU, SR; Gabby Sandoval, SOU, SR; Hannah Shimek, SOU, SR; McKenzie Staub, OIT, FR; Allie Stines, SOU, SR; Katie Wilfert, CI, FR.

SECOND TEAM

Macy Besuyen, Warner Pacific, SR; Makenzie Chambers, Eastern Oregon, FR; Trystin Crofts, CI, SR; Payton Hergert, WP, SO; Kennedy Jantzi, OIT, FR; Taylor Mathews, Providence, JR; Jessica Nimmo, Carroll College, JR; Megan Rybar, Corban, JR; Tayler Walker, SOU, SR; Katrina Winterburn, SOU, SR.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kaitlynn Ayers, Carroll; Sammi Caron, Northwest; Peyton Elliott, Providence; Olivia Mackey, Southern Oregon; Anabel Mendez, Bushnell; Jessica Nunes, Northwest; Amanda Smith, Eastern Oregon; Kylie Smith, College of Idaho; Krista Ward, Oregon Tech.

CASCADE CONFERENCE GOLD GLOVES

McKenzie Staub, OIT, FR; McKenna Armantrout, OIT, JR; Allie Stines, SOU, SR; Tayler Walker, SOU, SR; Kylie Smith, Idaho, SR; Aubrie Businger, OIT, JR; Kaylee Buhrkuhl, Corban, SR; Macy Besuyen, WP, SR; Jordan Dippel, Northwest, JR; Olivia Mackey, SOU, SR; Avery Morehead-Hutsell, SOU, SR.

