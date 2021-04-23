The Cascade Collegiate Conference office announced on Wednesday, April 21 that a school record 58 members of the Oregon Tech spring-sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track & field, softball and baseball have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom.
To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.2 and be of at least sophomore standing. In addition, the student must have been identified with his or her respective institution for at least two full semesters.
Oregon Tech Academic All-CCC members: Sarah Abramson, junior, softball, OHSU Nursing; Josh Alejandre, sophomore, baseball, civil engineering; Patrick Arman, junior, baseball, civil engineering; McKenna Armantrout, senior, softball, environmental sciences; Maiya Baker, sophomore, golf, renewable energy engineering; Jensen Becker, sophomore, softball, dental hygiene; Kade Beer, junior, baseball, radiologic science; Payton Canon, junior, golf, health care management-administration management; Josh Davis, senior baseball, mechanical engineering; Maddie DeVerna, junior, softball, dental hygiene; Delani Dietrich, junior, track, biology-health sciences, Thomas Dodgen, senior, track, civil engineering; Mackenzie Driscoll, senior, softball, communication studies; Cody Dubray, senior, baseball, mechanical engineering; Mark French, senior, track, mechanical engineering; Patrick Giraudo, junior, track, biology-health sciences; Michael Gray, sophomore, golf, biology-health sciences, Jonas Hartline, sophomore, track, mechanical engineering; Mark Hodge, junior, track, biology-health sciences; Grace Hull, senior, golf, OHSU nursing, Micah Jio, senior, baseball, civil engineering; Brad Johnston, junior, track, operations management; Lily Lavine, junior, track, nuclear medicine molecular imaging; Kela Leamy, senior, track, civil engineering; Cole Little, senior, baseball, mechanical engineering; Brendan Lloyd, sophomore, baseball, mechanical engineering; Preston Luckman, senior, golf, operations management; Alex Malcolm, senior, baseball, respiratory care, Zach Malina, senior, golf, mechanical engineering; Hannah Mason, junior, track, dental hygiene; Nick McMillen, junior, track, biology-health sciences; Kaila Mick, junior, softball, dental hygiene; Amber Miller, junior, track, biology-health sciences; Tyler Mulligan, sophomore, golf, accounting; Halleigh Noga, senior, softball, diagnostic medical sonography; David Palmer, senior baseball, civil engineering; Monty Payne, senior, track, operations management; Ian Peters, senior, baseball, mechanical engineering, Aaliyah Powless, sophomore, track, radiologic science; Chris Ramirez, senior, track, mechanical engineering; Kirsten Reed, senior, golf, biology-health sciences; Corban Remsburg, junior, track, mechanical engineering; Madison Rice, junior, track, OHSU nursing; Victor Rios, senior, track operations management; Neal Rose, senior, baseball, civil engineering; Mariano Segura, senior, track, mechanical engineering; Mia Smith, sophomore, track, applied psychology; Aerin Song, junior, golf, biology-health sciences; Trask Telesmanich, senior, baseball, renewable energy engineering; Mayson Tibbs, senior, golf, mechanical engineering; Darby Twight, senior, golf, mechanical engineering; Angel Valdez, senior, track, applied psychology; Hayden Vandehey, sophomore, baseball, mechanical engineering; Krista Ward, sophomore, softball, biology-health sciences; Nevan Watanabe, senior, baseball, population health management; Faith Widman, junior, track, applied psychology; Joseph Wilkinson, junior, track, software engineering tech; Ashley Zhu, senior, golf, dual electrical/ renewable energy.