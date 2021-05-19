All it took was one run from No. 1 seed Oregon Tech (44-8) to knock off 3-seed Reinhardt University on Tuesday, moving on to the Opening Round Championship of the NAIA Softball World Series in Waleska, Georgia.
With little run support, Sarah Abramson threw another gem, good enough for her fourth consecutive complete game shutout in her last four postseason appearances.
After a shutout against Cottey College on Monday and the win Tuesday, Oregon Tech sits one victory away from the NAIA Softball World Series. The team Tech plays at 9 a.m. today will need to beat the Owls twice to move on.
The opening round of the 40th annual World Series began May 17 and finishes Wednesday. The World Series in May 27 to June 2 in Columbus, Ga.
“What else is there to say besides Sarah Abramson is on fire and shutting down good offenses,” Owls head Coach, Greg Stewart, said. “Some of our hitters need to make mental adjustments at the plate, and I am confident we will start hitting better.”
No. 1 Oregon Tech 1, No. 3 Reinhardt University 0
Tech got on the board early in its battle against Reinhardt, scoring a run in the top of the first inning. McKenna Armantrout doubled to lead off the game, moved over to third on a Kaila Mick sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly from Aubrie Businger.
The rest of the game, both offenses were dormant, both getting an occasional runner in scoring position but nothing came across.
With Abramson throwing well, her opponent in the circle, Reagan Radke, made it a real pitchers’ duel, as she matched Abramson throwing a complete game.
Abramson threw seven innings, allowing no runs on three hits while walking three and striking out nine.
Radke went seven innings, allowing a run on six hits while walking no batters to get the loss.
All of Oregon Tech’s games are broadcast live locally on 104.3 and 960 Sports with Oregon Tech Athletics’ Michael Garrard providing the play by play.
No. 1 seeded Oregon Tech (43-8) knocked off 4-seeded Cottey College (17-12), 4-0, on Monday, on the back of Sarah Abramson who threw a complete game shutout on the Owls’ first day of the NAIA national softball tournament.
Abramson was the star of the show as her 15 strikeouts racked up her third consecutive complete game shutout.
“Outstanding day in the circle for Sarah with our offense getting some big hits and executing to move runners into scoring position,” OIT head Coach Greg Stewart said. “Aubrie (Businger) had three great at-bats with two of them producing big RBI’s”
No. 1 Oregon Tech 4, No. 4 Cottey College 0
It was all Sarah Abramson, all day, as she threw an absolute gem in the circle to send Tech into the Winner’s Bracket Championship game.
Abramson threw seven innings, allowing no runs on two hits, while walking three and striking out 15.
After Abramson stranded a runner in the top of the first, Tech drew first blood in the bottom half.
Kalia Mick was hit by a pitch, which brought up Businger, who smacked a triple to right-center field and got the ball rolling for the Hustlin’ Owls.
After Tech took a 1-0 lead, both sides went quiet in the second and third.
Abramson retired the Comets in order in the fourth, which fired up Tech to extend their lead in the home half.
Kennedy Jantzi scorched a one-out double to get a runner into scoring position. Deverna would come in to run for Jantzi, and end up scoring off a wild pitch.
The run scored by Maddie Deverna put Tech up 2-0 until the fifth, where the Lady Owls added two more runs.
Tech added both runs after reaching on two bunts, then moving them around. The Lady Owls plated the runs via an RBI single from Kaila Mick and a sacrifice fly from Businger.
With a 4-0 lead, Cottey brought the tying run to the plate in the sixth. The Comets drew a pair of walks and grabbed a single, loading the bases with two outs.
However, Abramson was equal to the challenge, once again striking Kristen Hurst out looking.
In the seventh, Abramson made her presence felt one last time, striking out the side to claim the victory for Tech.