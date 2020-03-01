Well-timed hits lifted the College of Idaho to a pair of wins Friday at Oregon Tech as the Hustlin’ Owls softball team played their earliest home openers in school history.
Tech did manage to win the second game, 5-4, in a tripleheader played to avoid expected weekend rain.
“We played a lot better after Game 1, and I was pleased with our focus,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said after the Coyotes had won the opener, 12-2, at the John & Lois Stilwell Stadium. CI came back to win the third game, 6-5.
Already shorthanded in the circle, there was a tense moment in the third game when pitcher Sarah Abramson was hit by a batted ball.
She was able to return to finish the afternoon’s action as Tech fell to 2-4 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The visitors now are 4-2 in the league.
“I just think we got a little too excited,” Neenah Pangilinan said of the large number of popups from OIT hitters. “I just wanted to put on a good performance.”
One of several OIT newcomers, Pangilinan’s two-run home run in the third inning of the third game gave Tech a 3-1 lead against the 19th-rated Coyotes in the first of two home appearances for the eighth-rated Hustlin’ Owls against a ranked team.
“We were squaring off. It’s all about timing,” Olivia Lethlean said of the first ever home softball games to be played in the month of February.
“Right now, we’re struggling a little, but it’s really about the end of the season when we need it the most,” Lethlean said of the importance of hits with runners in scoring position. “I’m excited about the season, and when we reach our potential, we will be tough to beat.”
“We have to trust ourselves, believe in each other,” Pangilinan said.
Getting healthy is the first concern, especially for pitcher Emily McAdams, one of two OIT pitchers with college experience. Abramson is the other.
“It’s tough for a kid like Sarah, who had to pitch a lot of innings (Friday). She pitched well enough to win,” Stewart said.
Tech had a 5-3 lead in the final game when Kylie Smith drilled a bases-loaded double to right-centerfield which drove in three runs and gave the Coyotes the lead.
OIT now travels the next two weekends with league games at Carroll College, followed by games at Warner Pacific, the newest program in the league.
TECH TALK
n Brianna Griffiths hit a double and single for OIT in Friday’s first game, with Baylee Wyscaver and Krista Ward each hitting a double. Trystin Crofts and Levi Navarrete each hit a triple for CI in the opener.
n Lethlean tripled and Shelby Hotchkiss doubled for OIT in the second game, while Smith tripled for the Yotes.
n Pangilinan’s homer in the third game was her third of the season. Ward, Wyscaver and Hotchkiss all doubled. Haley Hoffer had a triple for CI, and Smith a double.
n Smith had six hits and drove in nine runs in the tripleheader for the visitors.
n Tech next plays at home March 20-21 when the Hustlin’ Owls entertain Northwest University.