College of Idaho freshman Madelyn Powell continued her power hitting, the Yotes took advantage of a couple Oregon Tech mistakes and the Hustlin’ Owls were unable to get key hits when they needed.
It all led to a 5-2 C of I win to move the Yotes, who now have won 13 straight games, into Sunday's championship game in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament at Stilwell Stadium.
Tech, meanwhile, which had its 23-game home winning streak snapped. The Lady Owls are scheduled to meet Southern Oregon at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the winner to advance to the finals against C of I.
Southern ousted Eastern in Saturday’s final game, one which ended after 8:30 p.m., a contest slowed by the second significant rain delay on the second day of the six-team, double-elimination competition.
“We just need to stay cool and calm,” OIT junior Lexi Klum said of the top-rated Owls. “We can take the good from (Saturday’s game) into (Sunday), and know that we’re (still good).”
“I like the battle we had,” OIT coach Greg Stewart said of the Owls, who will take a 44-7 record into Sunday’s action, while the Yotes will take a 46-6 record into play when they finally know their finals opponent.
The visiting Yotes, who are ranked No. 6 in the country, jumped out to a 4-0 first-inning lead Saturday.
CCC Player of the Year Haley Loffer, one of five graduate students on the Yotes’ roster, singled to start the game. After a hit batter and an out, an error allowed Loffer to score.
Powell followed with a home run to make the score, 4-0.
Powell, who has her team’s leading batting average, later hit a solo home run, and pushed her conference tournament total of homers to four. She enters Sunday’s play with nine homers for the season.
Tech, as it has often this season, rallied late, but was unable to collect the clutch hits it needed to score often enough to get a come-from-behind victory, but had chances.
The Hustlin’ Owls stranded five runners in scoring position in their final three at bats.
“We win with one big inning, but kudos to C of I,” Stewart said. “We know the things we can improve on, and this was a good playoff game for us.”
In its half of the fifth inning, Kaila Mick and Maggie Buckholz both walked with one out. Jayce Seavert’s single drove Mick home before Buckholz scored on a ground out by Mckenzie Staub.
Tech had a runner at second base in the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, after two were out, Seavert and Klum both his singles and Staub reached base on an error to load the bases, but a ground ball led to a force out at second base to end the game.
“It takes a lot of pressure off of us because we know we have a target on our back,” Klum said. “We just have to come back and work hard.”
Tech, which will host one of the 10 NAIA first-round national tournament sites May 15-17, would need to win three times Sunday to win its third straight conference tournament championship, and sixth in all.
The Yotes will seek their second conference tournament title, and first since 2013.
Earlier Saturday, in between rain storms which caused at least a one-hour delay to open play, and with rain falling during the second game, Eastern Oregon eliminated Carroll College 3-2 in eight innings and Southern Oregon sent the University of British Columbia home, 8-5.
Hannah Tyree’s home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the Mountaineers the first walk-off win of the competition.
TOURNAMENT TIDBITS
• In addition to Oregon Tech, fourth-rated Southern Oregon also will host a first-round NAIA national competition May 15-17.
• The College of Idaho will get a national tournament berth, and it is not out of the question to see No. 24 Eastern Oregon also join the 40 teams in the NAIA competition.
• The other three West Coast teams with a chance to compete in the NAIA tournament, and all either ranked or have received votes – Hope International of California, Arizona Christian and Embry-Riddle of Arizona – all have played games this season against teams from the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
• Arizona Christian played Oregon Tech and College of Idaho; Embry-Riddle met Oregon Tech and C of I; and Hope International took on Southern Oregon, Eastern Oregon and the University of British Columbia.