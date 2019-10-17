The Pac-12 has slipped into the background of the college football season. Again.
The conference is still providing plenty of highlights and intrigue. No conference is more unpredictable from top to bottom.
In the College Football playoff era, those are not necessarily good qualities. Being the only Power Five conference without a top-10 team makes it difficult to command the spotlight, but this weekend the Pac-12 has two games with championship implications and maybe even playoff ramifications.
No. 12 Oregon (5-1, 3-0), the only team in the Pac-12 still unbeaten in conference play, faces No. 25 Washington (5-2, 2-2). The Ducks might be the Pac-12’s best hope to reach the College Football Playoff. Of more immediate importance, Oregon could build a huge lead in the North by beating the Huskies for the second straight season.
In the Pac-12 South, No. 13 Utah (5-1, 2-1) hosts No. 17 Arizona State (5-1, 2-1) with the winner moving into a tie for first with the winner of Arizona-Southern California. The Utes already have a loss to USC on their resume and another loss will make it tough for the defending South champions to get back to the Pac-12 title game for the second straight season.
Regardless of what happens in Salt Lake City, a Washington victory would leave the Utah-Arizona State winner as the conference’s lone one-loss team.
No. 12 Oregon (minus 3) at No. 25 Washington
Red zone touchdowns have been hard to come by for the Huskies (102nd in the nation at 53.13; the Ducks lead the nation in red-zone defense (two TDs in 14 trips) ... WASHINGTON 20-18, UPSET SPECIAL.
No. 17 Arizona State (plus 13½) at No. 13 Utah
Sun Devils last four games have been decided by a total of 17 points ... UTAH 24-20, BEST BET.