The ballots have been sealed, the votes have been counted and the coaches have spoken.
With the fall sports season barreling towards us, OSAAtoday released its first batch of coaches polls for the upcoming seasons. Eleven local teams find themselves ranked in the top-10 entering the season.
There are five “elite teams” or teams that come in with top-five rankings: Mazama (3), Lost River (5) and Hosanna Christian (3) football all fit that bill. As does Hosanna Christian volleyball (3) and Lakeview girls cross country.
Four other teams come in with top-10 rankings; Lakeview football (10); Henley girls cross country (10), Klamath Union boys cross country (9) and Lakeview boys cross country (7). While Henley volleyball and Triad football received votes, but just missed out on the top-10.
Sure, these rankings are fun to track throughout the course of a season, but let’s not lose sight of what the real purpose of these preseason coaches polls are all about: looking back and saying “what were they thinking?”
Here are some quick observations from this season’s polls:
n Reputation matters. All five teams that find themselves with a top-five ranking, finished the previous season with, you guessed it, a top-five finish. Mazama, Lost River and Hosanna Christian Football were all semifinal teams in 2018. Hosanna Christian volleyball was a semifinal team and won the consolation bracket at the state tournament. Lakeview girls cross country finished fifth at the 3A/2A/1A cross country state meet. The Honkers could return as many as six of the seven runners that ran at state, including top finishers Ella Villagrana and Kaley Schneider.
■ Reputation matters even in a bad way. One of the sports is completely absent from any of the rankings — soccer. And for good reason. The eight area soccer teams — boys and girls Mazama, Henley, Klamath Union and Lakeview — went a combined 35-68-10 last fall. While the Henley girls, Mazama boys and Lakeview girls all clinched playoff berths, neither of the three advanced past the opening round.
■ It’s good to be Jesuit. If there is one thing that can bring the state of Oregon together, it’s a mutual disdain towards Jesuit Univer ... I mean Jesuit High School. Can you blame us? Of the six fall sports, Jesuit is the coaches’ favorite in four of them (girls and boys soccer, volleyball and boys cross country) and second in football and girls cross country. I mean, come on.
■ 4A boys soccer will continue to play for second. How the Woodburn boys soccer program got dropped down from Class 5A to 4A is beyond me. Woodburn won five state titles in eight seasons — including back-to-back in 2016 and 2017 — before dropping down a division in 2018, which of course, ended with a state title and a 15:0 goal differential in the playoffs. It wasn’t surprising to see each and every first-place vote be awarded to the Bulldogs.