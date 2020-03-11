Clippers bounce back from loss to Lakers, throttle Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points before sitting out the entire fourth quarter along with the rest of Doc Rivers’ starters, and the Los Angeles Clippers thumped the Golden State Warriors 131-107 on Tuesday night.
Paul George and Patrick Beverley scored 15 points apiece as the Clippers had seven players in double figures. Reggie Jackson added 16 points and JaMychal Green had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Coming off a 112-103 loss to the Lakers on Sunday night that ended a six-game winning streak, the Clippers jumped out to an early double-digit lead and coasted to their third consecutive win over the Warriors.
Los Angeles led by 28 at the half and went up 84-50 early in the third following back-to-back 3s from Beverley.
Things went so well for Rivers’ team that Leonard wound up with a three-point play when he flipped a shot up while falling over Golden State’s Ky Bowman.
The Clippers moved a game ahead of Denver for second place in the West.
Dragan Bender matched his career-high of 23 points for Golden State. Andrew Wiggins scored 21 and Marquese Chriss had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The game was played before a noticeably smaller crowd at Chase Center as large pockets of empty seats lined the arena’s upper and lower bowls. Signs were posted near entrances outside the venue, warning visitors who had shown any symptoms of the coronavirus to not enter.
Both teams took steps toward adhering to the NBA’s temporary rules closing locker room access to reporters in an effort to contain the virus. The Clippers set up a screened off area just outside their locker room for postgame interviews, with chairs out for the media. The Warriors conducted their interviews in a nearby media room where they normally do.
“It’s all very strange and awkward,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “We are just going to do what we are told to do and go from there.”
MULDER REWARDED
Mychal Mulder, whose 10-day contract with the Warriors expired on Saturday, started for Golden State after signing a multi-year deal on Monday. Mulder, who scored a career-high 18 points against the 76ers on the final day of his 10-day contract, had three points and four rebounds against the Clippers.
Brooklyn 104, L.A. Lakers 102
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points and hit the tiebreaking jumper with 28.3 seconds to play, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 104-102 Tuesday night for their second straight win since interim coach Jacque Vaughn took over.
Anthony Davis missed a wide-open 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it for the Lakers, whose four-game winning streak ended after an emotionally charged weekend. Los Angeles lost to a sub-.500 opponent in its first game after back-to-back victories over NBA-leading Milwaukee and the powerhouse Clippers.
Caris LeVert added 22 points as Brooklyn opened its four-game California road trip by knocking off the powerhouse Lakers, who lost for only the second time in 13 games. Vaughn’s Nets are unbeaten since he surprisingly replaced Kenny Atkinson last week.
LeBron James had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers.
Davis scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half, and hit a tying 3-pointer with 42.6 seconds left on a setup from James. But after Davis missed the potential winning 3 after another pass from James, the Lakers lost at home for the first time since Feb. 6.
Brooklyn had a 97-88 lead with six minutes to play, but the Lakers ratcheted up their defense and cut it to 100-99 on James’ driving layup with 1:47 to play. LeVert hit two free throws, but James drove and dished back to Davis for the tying 3-pointer.
Dinwiddie, a Los Angeles native who starred at Taft High School in the San Fernando Valley, calmly drilled his mid-range jumper for the Nets’ first field goal in three minutes.
James drove the lane for a layup that somehow rimmed out with 9 seconds to play, but the Lakers got the ball back after the scramble. James again drove and dished to Davis — but the All-Star couldn’t connect to secure the Lakers’ 50th win of the season and a triple-double for James.
After their wildly successful weekend, the Lakers understandably seemed a bit less passionate in their return, particularly on defense. They led 58-56 at halftime despite committing nine turnovers and playing less-than-impressive defense.
Brooklyn took a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter after Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 11 quick points late in the third.