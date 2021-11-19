Klamath County native Emma Friedman was named reserve champion, or runner-up, at the 2021 Horsemanship Quiz Challenge Nationals in Painesville, Ohio, last weekend.
The 14-year-old Chiloquin native was one of just 24 teenagers from across the country to be invited to the three-day national horsemanship competition.
The challenge consisted of a written exam, a horsemanship/identification exam and a final practicum. Friedman got reserve champion after placing second in both the written exam and the final practicum. Still, she said, she was surprised to place so high.
She said she tuned out during the award ceremony after she realized she hadn't gotten fourth place.
"Then they called my name, and it's like 'You kidding? Seriously?'" Friedman said this week.
Along with the award, she got a belt, halter, ribbons, $1,500 that she can use to further her equine education and loads of confidence about her growing proficiency around the barn. Plus, it most certainly guarantees her a little more sway in the horse world.
"I, a little bit, put myself on the map," said Friedman, who was the only invitee from the U.S. Hunter Jumper Association's Zone 9 — which essentially encompasses the Pacific Northwest.
The prep work from her trainer — Makenzie Harvey of Bonanza's Timberline Farm — certainly readied her for the moment, Friedman said. Her favorite part of the testing portion was getting to estimate the age of a horse just by its teeth and the hands-on work she'd gotten around the barn in Bonanza made her feel calm around the animals.
"I'm so thankful that I wasn't fazed by doing stable bandaging or getting the horse out," Friedman said.
Friedman said she can earn another invite to the annual challenge and that's what she's hoping to do next year. She also wants to get into the USHJA's Emerging Athlete Program at the national level.