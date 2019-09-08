The times, they are a changing — on the Herald and News sports staff.
Brian Rathbone’s last day was Saturday. He has joined the staff of the Bend Bulletin after a short, few months with the H&N.
The good news is that Sierra Webster, who was reared in Ashland, has accepted the offer to fill that full-time position and, to the best of anyone’s knowledge, will be the first woman to work full-time with the H&N sports staff.
The rest of the equation is that we are looking, as well, to fill a part-time spot.
Applications have come in and we have someone in mind.
What that means is I will be a little more full time than I had expected, and Joaquin Aguilar will fill in when he can until we can get other sportswriters in place. We also are looking at trying to find a couple more part-time people, most likely high school students, who can work once a week.
All of that means we will cover as much as we can, and that will include getting new staffers up-to-snuff with how we do things at the H&N. It also means that other changes within Adams Publishing and H&N will take place, and we will have to adjust to those alterations.
Athletic directors at almost all of the high schools in the H&N circulation area have been contacted.
Each had been given an email address through which coaches, or their designated persons, can get information to us. We will get as many games into the next day’s newspaper as we can, and reports after deadlines will run a day later.
The challenge is, at times, daunting.
There are 16 high schools in the Herald and News circulation area, 10 of which are within 30 miles of our office. The general plan is for me, each Monday, to set up a coverage schedule for the next 10 to 12 days, and update that each week.
One goal is to get each school we cover in the newspaper at least once with photos, which can be a big-time challenge,but we try.
I hear, clearly, all of those who tell me: “In the past, I remember when ...”
There was a time when we had three full-time sportswriters along with a photographer to help cover everything. There also was a time when we had little, or no, athletic endeavors by our two Christian high schools.
Oh, that does not include a local college with 10 nationally ranked programs, which have to be included in the mix.
Life changes, and we change to the best of our abilities.
There are times when the sports staff often is more frustrated that readers because of what we cannot get to within our allotted work hours.
There also is the frustration that comes with people calling or emailing that there was an event we might have been worked into the coverage rotation had we known about it a week earlier than an hour after the competition has been completed.
I often have told people I have the greatest job no normal person ever could want. I still believe that, and try to do as much as is possible to help acknowledge the efforts of the young men and women doing neat things in our community.
Steve Matthies is Sports Editor Emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.