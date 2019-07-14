EUGENE — The Falcons weren’t up for Sunday’s challenge on the ballfield.
In the two games against the Eugene Challengers, the Klamath Falls AAA Legion team was outscored 19-2, losing the first game 9-2 and the second 10-0 in five innings.
The doubleheader sweep comes a day after the Falcons split of a doubleheader Friday against the Area IV Legion standings, Willamette Valley Titans, losing 4-2 then winning the nightcap 4-1.
In both the losses Saturday, the Falcons gave up three big innings that proved to be the difference makers.
The Falcons brought the score to within 3-1 in the third inning when Blake Loney drove home Gavin Graham with a single. In Eugene’s half of the fourth inning, the Challengers scored six times to extend the lead to 9-1.
Garrett Campbell loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batsman. With one out, the Challengers got a pair of error doubles from Kyle Lund and Johnathan Prescott which were compounded by a pair of errors by Gavid Graham and Cade Fanning.
Fanning would drive home the other run for the Falcons on a groundout to score Drew Raebel.
In the second game, the Challengers picked up right where they left off, jumping on Dylan Short to a 4-0 lead after the first inning.
Although the Falcons didn’t concede a run in the second in third innings, the Challengers did break through for four more runs in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth.
The Falcons couldn’t get much going offensively against Eugene’s Kevin Pierson who allowed just two hits and two walks in five shutout innings.
The Falcons will return to Kiger Stadium today at noon for a nine-inning matchup against Siskiyou.