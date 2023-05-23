CMU guard

Central Michigan guard Jesse Zarzuela, right, drives to the basket against Michigan forward Tarris Reed Jr. during an NCAA basketball game on Dec. 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

 Associated Press

The Oregon men’s basketball program is adding a fourth guard via the transfer portal.

Jesse Zarzuela, a 6-foot-3 guard who spent last season at Central Michigan, committed to transfer to Oregon on Tuesday.


