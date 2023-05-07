Due to a large amount of rain in the Klamath Basin over the last 36 hours, the 2023 Cascade Conference Baseball Championships has altered its schedule.
All Saturday games were rained out due to unplayable conditions at Steen Sports Park, with conference officials deciding to move games Sunday to historic Kiger Stadium.
Four games will be played on Sunday - beginning with the 2-3 match-up between British Columbia and College of Idaho at 9 a.m., followed by Oregon Tech and Lewis-Clark State at 12:30 p.m.
The two winners will square off at 4 p.m., while the two Sunday losers will meet in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule and game times will be determined following Sunday play, along with consulting the weather forecast.
Below is the current schedule (subject to change)
Game 1 - British Columbia vs. College of Idaho, Sunday, 9 a.m.
Game 2 - Oregon Tech vs. Lewis-Clark State, Sunday, 12:30 p.m.
Game 3 - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, Sunday, 4 p.m.
Game 4 - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, Sunday, 7:30 p.m.
Games 5-7: TBD
