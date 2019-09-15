It felt like the longest second quarter for Klamath Union in recent memory.
The Klamath Union football team will remember the period of its nonleague game with Cascade Christian,but they also might want to forget it.
Cascade Christian got the best of the Pelicans, avenging a loss from last year’s meeting and won Friday night at Modoc Field, 49-27.
The second quarter took nearly an hour and 15 minutes to play, which included the most points in a quarter by both teams.
Klamath Union’s Zach Hill started the Pels on the right foot with a 93-yard kickoff return to open the game.
The emotion was short-lived when the Challengers erased their deficit in the span of a quick bathroom break by taking the ball the length of the field and scoring on a one-yard rush by running back Elijah Smith.
Just before the end of the first quarter, Kiegan Schaan, whose father Mike is a former head football coach at KU, completed a 12-yard run to earn Cascade Christian’s first lead.
After a KU punt, Schaan made most of the opportunity with another run into the end zone, this time from eight yards out.
The Pelicans were not fazed.
In his first start, quarterback Aaron Franklin finished a long drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hill.
Franklin did it one more time two minutes later with his 36-yard score to Darius Holmes to bring Klamath Union closer, 22-21.
Once KU blinked, it all changed.
After Franklin’s second touchdown pass, 4:44 was left on the scoreboard.
One would think, less than five minutes could be enough for one touchdown by Cascade Christian.
It had three.
Less than a minute later, Schaan completed a 13-yard pass to Kristian Fralich.
Another minute passed by and it was the turn of the Challenger defense to score when Franklin’s pass was picked off by Fralich and ran 27 yards untouched.
Cascade Christian received the ball back one more time before the half.
With 59 seconds left, Schaan had his longest touchdown throw of the night, 48 yards, caught by Fralich, and a halftime lead, 42-21.
No one scored in the third quarter, but Schaan made sure to get his third touchdown score, this time a 34-yard reception by Braedon Scaglione.
On the ensuing kickoff return, Hill did it once more, and ran back a 95-yard kickoff for a touchdown for the game’s final score.
“Offense wise, we did well, but on defense we for sure have things to work on,” Franklin said. “Kind of today I was told I would be quarterback. I played quarterback for JV last year. I did not think I would do it for varsity
“I thought I would do like slot, but I am happy to play whatever coach needs me at.”
KU head coach Tom Smith told Franklin and Xavier Arvizu he would play his quarterbacks two quarters each Friday. Ultimately, the decision would be made by who was being more efficient.
Arvizu started the game and Franklin played the final three quarters.
“I play for God and give the results to Him,” Franklin said. “Freshman year I was a fullback, so right now I am just glad I can be in this spot. Xavier has helped me with what I should do. If I should throw a short pass in this rout. He has been a great help to me.”
“I like playing fullback so I can help the team out. No matter where I am at, I am going to do what I
can to help the team,” Arvizu said. “I’ll take any role I can as long I am helping this team and we can get some wins.”
“Everything I did today was for my friend Jaiden. I felt him all the way. He was here at this game. He helped us get those touchdowns. It was him catching those throws. He was by my side all night.”