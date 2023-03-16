Ducks in NIT

Oregon Ducks guard Rivaldo Soares drives to the basket against UC Irvine's Dawson Baker during a first-round game in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Eugene.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Without its top three scorers Oregon turned to less heralded players to win its NIT opener and put forth one of its most impressive and best shooting performances of the season.

Rivaldo Soares (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Tyrone Williams (12 points, 11 rebounds) each notched their first career double-doubles to lead the No. 1 seed Ducks in a 84-58 win over UC Irvine in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.