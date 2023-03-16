Without its top three scorers Oregon turned to less heralded players to win its NIT opener and put forth one of its most impressive and best shooting performances of the season.
Rivaldo Soares (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Tyrone Williams (12 points, 11 rebounds) each notched their first career double-doubles to lead the No. 1 seed Ducks in a 84-58 win over UC Irvine in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament on Wednesday night at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene.
The Ducks were without starting guards Will Richardson and Jermaine Couisnard and center N’Faly Dante, leaving just seven scholarship players available. Yet UO tied a season-high with 12 three-pointers, improving to 6-0 when making at least 11 threes this season, and scored 48 combined points from inside the arc and at the free throw line.
“That was a shocker but guys were really aggressive and we got some down early, kind of freed us up,” Oregon coach Dana Altman said. “The guys played really hard and out-rebounded them by 12 (56-44). We had 41 defections, which was really good for us; last time we played them we had 13. Big difference.
“I didn’t know how the game would go, but I sure didn’t picture it going this way. ... I’d have been really disappointed if we didn’t play hard, I just didn’t know if we’d play that well and we did play well. We made plays for each other.”
It was a massive turnaround for Soares, who went 0 for 5 from the field in Oregon’s loss to UCLA in the Pac-12 tournament last week and scored in double-figures just once in the past 10 games.
He went 7 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 4 from three, and 5 of 7 at the free throw line in his first 20-point game at UO. The fourth-year junior had 12 20-point games while in junior college.
“It feels great confidence-wise,” Soares said. “Knowing we have some guys out tonight it was next-man-up mentality. I knew there were going to be more opportunities for me and tried to take those opportunities.”
Soares also was the primary defender against UC Irvine’s DJ Davis (nine points), a 40% shooter on the season, who went 3 of 13 from the field.
“I thought Waldo did an amazing job on Davis,” Altman said. “Our whole thing was to push them off the line as much as we could. But I thought Waldo’s job on Davis was the key and I think he was 0 for 7 the first half. He got a couple down the second half but not letting him have the big game that he did here the first time, I thought was really important.”
Nate Bittle had 16 of his 17 points in the second half and Williams added 11 of his 12 after the break for Oregon (20-14), which advances to host UCF in the second round on Sunday (4:30 p.m., ESPNU).
“I think everybody on our team wants to still play,” Bittle said. “You can see it in everybody’s eyes, everybody’s emotion, people want to be here. I think that’s great for our team. I think going into next season this is a great step for our team being able to still play and people stepped up.”
Dawson Baker scored 16 points for UC Irvine (23-12), which was bothered by Oregon’s size and length all night. The Anteaters shot just 30.0% from the field, including 17.4% (4 of 23) from three in one of the worst outings of the season from beyond the arc for the No. 15 3-point shooting team in the country. It was in stark contrast to the 42.9% UC Irvine shot from three in a 69-56 win over UO on Nov. 11.
“I think we really locked in this time,” Bittle said. “Last time it was our second game, we thought we had them easy. We’re late in the season now, our team has got chemistry. I think we came out this time really locked in on our scouting report and we did a good job there and shut them down.”
Altman said Richardson (hip) is definitely out for the remainder of the season and Couisnard (left shoulder) and Dante (right ankle) weren’t cleared to play but he’s hoping they’ll be able to return Sunday.
Despite an attendance of 2,431, the lowest at Oregon since the March 13, 2018 NIT game against Rider, the sparse crowd for the midweek late game on 72 hours notice was into the action and animated as the Ducks had one of their best 3-point shooting (42.9%) games of the season, especially when walk-ons James Cooper and Gabe Reichle each made threes.
“It’s a privilege to put this jersey on,” Soares said. “There’s a lot of support behind Oregon and what Oregon means to a lot of people. Imagine if we came here today and didn’t want to play; just letting down a lot of fans. It’s about playing through it. Nobody wants to be in the NIT but nobody wants their season to be over as well.”