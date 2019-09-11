WOODBURN — Sophomore Payton Canon gave Oregon Tech its first medalist of the new season when she played even par golf Tuesday to win the Multnomah Invitational women’s tournament at the OGA Golf Course.
Canon finished her tournament with a 3-over par 75-72—147 to win women’s medalist honors by three strokes over Corban’s Megan George and British Columbia’s Jue Wen.
With Aerin Song and Ashley Zhu also placing in the top 10 battle for medalist honors, each with a 155, Canon’s efforts helped OIT to a second-place finish in the women’s race behind top-rated British Columbia in the first tournament of the year.
UBC finished the women’s tournament with a 603 team score, and OIT came in second at 635. The Thunderbirds had five of the top eight individual finishes in the women’s competition on the par 72, 5,852-yard course.
British Columbia, ranked sixth in the national NAIA men’s poll, won its portion of the tournament, too. The Thunderbirds finished with an 871. Corban was second at 900, while Oregon Tech and Northwest Christian tied for third at 903.
UBC had three of the top five men, led by Ethan deGraaf, and won the tournament with a 4-under par 212 on the men’s par 72, 6,565-yard course.
Tech’s Mayson Tibbs, who had turned in the best first round during Monday’s play, struggled Tuesday but still finished fourth in the battle for medalist honors, and completed his tournament with a 69-74-76—219.
Jared McBride finished 12th for the men.
All of the OIT women had a better round Tuesday than they had turned in Monday.
“I was pleased with the effort of our women in Round 2,” head coach Jeff Corkill said.”They competed well, and it was great to see Ashley play well both days. We need her back in the top five (players).
“As for the men, we will be a work in progress,” he said. “We have a lot of new faces and it will take some tournament competition to see who emerges to our top five.”
Tech will be idle until Sept. 23-24 when the Hustlin’ Owls participate in the British Columbia Invitational, which will be played on the Sudden Valley Golf Course in Bellingham, Wash.