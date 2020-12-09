Oregon Tech head coach Justin Parnell announced Wednesday the first addition of the 2021 recruiting class with the signing of Grant Tull of Gridley, Calif., to a letter of intent to play basketball for the Hustlin' Owls, according to an Oregon Tech news release.
“We feel very fortunate to get a player of Grant’s caliber,” said Parnell. “He has great size at 6’6 and his length will make him a tough matchup on both ends of the floor – he can shoot it at a high level, make plays to the rim, and plays on both the block or perimeter. Grant is the perfect fit for our basketball program and his character and dedication in the classroom will make it perfect for the university as a whole.”
Tull, as a 6-6 junior wing, averaged 25.6 points per game, 8.7 rebounds per game, and 4.4 assists per game, leading Gridley High School to a 22-9 record and the Butte View League championship last season. He scored 30 points or more nine different times and scored a career-high 37 points against Pioneer High School.
“Grant is one of the hardest working student athletes I’ve ever coached,” said Gridley Coach Chad Dake regarding Tull. “His commitment to excellence is his greatest strength. It was a privilege to coach Grant Tull. I am excited to watch him play at the next level - Go Owls!”
For his efforts last season, Grant was named the 2020 Butte View League Player of the Year, Northern California First Team, and California Division-5 Player of the Year. Grant was also named a Subway Scholar-Athlete and currently carries a 4.2 GPA.
“I’m really excited to play at a higher level with a competitive program, surrounded by great coaches and players,” Tull said.
Grant is the son of David and Jodie Tull of Yuba City, Calif., and will major in Business Management. Grant also joins his two sisters in playing for Oregon Tech; current Lady Owl Maddyson Tull, and his twin-sister Kennedy.
Oregon Tech finished with an overall record of 26-7 last season and was ranked seventh nationally headed into the NAIA Division-2 National Tournament. OIT spent the entire season in the top-12, including rankings of 1,2, 5, 7, 8, and 12. However, the post-season tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The format for the upcoming season, 2020-21, has still not been determined.