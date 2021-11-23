The Klamath Falls Ice Hawks grabbed their first win of the year over the weekend, defeating the Bend Rapids 3-2 with a game-winner in the final minute at the Bill Collier Ice Arena on Saturday.
The Ice Hawks jumped to an early lead when Gabe Preston found the back of the net on an unassisted goal with less than five minutes to play in the first period.
Bend's Matthew Wettstein knotted the game early in a second period where the Rapids would hold a slight 8-6 shot advantage. Then early in the third, Bend took the lead on a shot from Brandon Howdyshell — who also earned an assist on the Rapids' first goal.
Klamath Falls would answer on the power play. Trevor Heaton struck twine with less than 6 minutes to go in the third. Ian Tesman and Gavin Knutson earned assists on the man-up.
Tesman would get back on the stat sheet in a big way, scoring the game winner with just a few ticks to go to narrowly avoid a tie and get the Ice Hawks into the win column.
The Ice Hawks outshot Bend 21-20. Klamath Falls keeper James Donahue turned away all five first period shots he faced. In the second and third frames, Lello Sguera posted 13 saves on 15 shots.
In a Sunday morning rematch, the visitors would down the Ice Hawks 4-1.
The second game wasn't quite as competitive. Bend entered the third period already sporting a 3-0 lead. Klamath Falls only managed to get one puck by Rapids' keeper Sabin Breitling, who turned away 19 of the 20 shots he faced.
Through their first two weekends of play, the Ice Hawks hold a 1-2-1 record. They'll be back in action after the holiday, traveling to Eugene to face the Jr. Generals' Gold team for a Dec. 4 doubleheader.