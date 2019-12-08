DORRIS — Surprise Valley boys basketball hasn’t had a team since 2016-17, when now-senior Blaize Royer was a freshman.
He didn’t get much playing time then, mostly riding the bench while the seniors played.
That was the last time the Hornets had enough boy students to stock a team.
Three years later, the Hornets are back in action, thanks to three freshman and a couple of Royer’s friends who stepped up to give him the chance to play his senior year, he said.
“For two years, I was really trying hard to get a team going. I never did. I got two guys who I’m very proud of who stepped up and gave me a chance,” he said. “We definitely gave it our all and that’s what’s more important.”
The Hornets dropped their first three contests, including a 51-37 Friday night game against Butte Valley at the 39th annual Roberta Criss Bulldog Classic, but with two years out of practice, the Hornets are basically starting from scratch.
Surprise Valley freshman Austin Grove led the Hornets with 19 of their 37 points.
Meanwhile, the Butte Valley Bulldogs, led by junior Brandon Hensley who had 22 points, five steals and four rebounds, got out to a quick 15-0 start to establish dominance in their first win of the season.
“I think we needed this one,” Butte Valley senior Trevor Allen said. “I think we needed to win this one for sure. We haven’t won a game this year and to have that game where we can come out and play well was definitely important for us.”
This season is also a bit of a homecoming for Allen, who missed last season when he was in Germany on a foreign exchange.
While he was gone, the Bulldogs fought all the way to the Evergreen League championship, and won. Now, Allen hopes Butte Valley can repeat, this time with him on the court.
“It’s something that I want to have for myself so I’m going to work pretty hard to make that happen,” he said. “I know the team wants that same thing to happen.”
Allen and the Bulldogs came out strong Friday night in a full court press to take a 23-6 first-quarter lead. Royer, meanwhile, got into foul trouble early with three in the first period.
Butte Valley played smart, unselfish basketball as they hammered out a new offense. Allen was proud of how his team took care of the ball, though with 11 turnovers, he knows they can clean it up even more.
The Bulldogs held a 36-12 lead into halftime, and despite the Hornets outscoring them in the third quarter, carried their momentum all the way to a victory.
“You see us out there, and we’re not very tall but we try hard to play taller than we are,” Allen said. “We’re scrappy; we play hard.”
They’ll seek to maintain that momentum as they defend their championship title.
“We lost a lot of seniors and it’s a very different team from what they had last year,” Butte Valley head coach Ivan Mendoza said. “I think if we can get our stuff together in preseason, figure out our plays, how we’re going to run things, we definitely have a shot at it.”
