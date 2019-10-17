DORRIS – The Butte Valley Bulldogs downed the Dunsmuir Tigers in three sets, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19, Wednesday night in the Bulldogs’ last home game of the season and Senior Night.
Sophomore Kendra Chadwell had a team-high eight aces, while freshman Kylee Truax had six with two kills. Junior Allison Edgar also had six aces with five digs, four kills and several blocks.
Junior Mckenzie Anderson had a team-high five kills, and senior Kylie Winkle had three. Freshman Maycie Wilson and sophomore Bianca Camacho had three assists apiece. Camacho also had one dig.
The Bulldogs play the McCloud Loggers tonight in McCloud. No time is listed for the match.