RED BLUFF — Matthew Rodriguez completed 6-of-9 passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns, all to Trevor Allen, and Butte Valley opened its football season with a 54-22 victory against Mercy Saturday afternoon.
Rodriguez, who had no interceptions, completed scoring plays of 80, 20 and 35 yards.
Allen also scored on runs of 30, 90 and 20 yards in a game in which he rushed seven times for 240 yards. He also returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown for the Bulldogs, who will host Princeton at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Isaac Sisson’s only rush resulted in a 50-yard touchdown.
Butte Valley rushed 21 times for 382 yards. On defense, Sisson had two of Butte Valley’s five sacks, while Allen had two of his team’s three pass interceptions. Allen was involved in 14 tackles, Gabe Tapia 12, Joe Cilione 11 and Gary Richardson nine.