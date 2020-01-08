DORRIS — Butte Valley overcame an ugly free-throw effort Tuesday, where the Bulldogs were just 11-of-27 at the charity stripe, to slip past Big Valley for a 45-40 Evergreen League boys basketball victory.
The visiting Cardinals were not much better at the line, where they were 3-for-15.
Trevor Allen scored 12 points, and Noe Ramirez 11, to lead the Bulldogs, while Brandon Hensley was a point shy of double figures.
For Big Valley, which trailed by just two points entering the fourth quarter, Yamir Moya finished with 15 points, and Kendell Gerig added 12.
North Lake 54, Paisley 40
PAISLEY — North Lake scored 26 points in the fourth quarter Tuesday to pull away from Paisley and claim a 54-40 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory that left both teams 4-2 in league action.
Silas Roth turned in a monster double-double for the Cowboys, and finished with game highs of 23 points and 18 rebounds. He also had North Lake’s only two blocked shots.
Tyce Grassman added 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Cowboys, while Noah Roth was a field goal shy of double figures. Noah Roth also led his team with four assists in a game in which the visitors held a 38-30 edge in rebounds.
Eighth-rated North Lake is 8-2 for the season.
Camden Froehlich led Paisley, which fell to 8-3 on the season, with 16 points, while Noah McAllister added 11 points.
Lost River 60, Brookings-Harbor 56
MERRILL — Lost River took the lead in the second period and then held off Brookings-Harbor, 60-56, in a nonleague boys basketball game Tuesday.
Junior Pena paced the Raiders with 23 points, including 10-of-12 effort at the free-throw line in a game in which the two teams were a combined 32-for-57 at the charity stripe. He had eight of his points in the second period when Lost River was able to take the lead, and held a 22-15 halftime edge.
Carson Hartman added 15 points, and Aiden McAuliffe 10.
Class 3A Brookings-Harbor, which fell to 6-8 on the season, had 15 points from Derek Tuttle, with Logan Morris and Andrew Burger also in double figures.
Lost River, which now is 1-2 against teams from the Far West League, upped its season record to 6-4.
The Raiders begin league play Friday at Lakeview.