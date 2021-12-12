Despite having just six players, the Butte Valley Bulldogs ran away with the Running Raider Tournament girls’ title on Saturday, defeating host Lost River in the tournament’s championship game 41-25.
At this point, the California team is used to playing with a short bench.
“We've been playing Iron Man basketball,” said Butte Valley Head Coach Mike Cross. “We played like two games with five players and this is I think our fourth game with six.”
A tight and high-scoring quarter one ended with the Bulldogs leading 15-13. From there, an aggressive Butte Valley zone held the Raiders to just 12 points for the rest of the contest. Butte Valley managed to grow their lead, often scoring quickly after making a multitude of takeaways.
“We're trying to take what's there,” Cross said. “If it's a fast break, we'll take it. If not… we pulled it out a few times. We set our offense and I thought they did a good job tonight of just seeing the floor. We're getting better at that.”
The Raiders’ Avery Turner put up a team-high 11 points — which included a late, late three-pointer in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter. LR24 put up six important points in Lost River’s big opening quarter.
Three different Bulldogs accounted for all of the Butte Valley baskets. Kylee Truax put up a game-high 20 points, Kendra Chadwell scored 14 and Jasmine Garcia added 7.
“They work hard, they listen — that's a big thing — and a good group of kids,” Cross said. “Every night, we work hard. We just don't quit.”
Butte Valley advanced to the tournament final after defeating Crosspoint Christian in overtime on Friday. Lost River grabbed their first win of the year when they downed Chiloquin in their tournament-opening game. In the tournament’s consolation game on Saturday afternoon, the Chiloquin Queens put up their first win of the year with a 37-12 victory over Crosspoint.
Next up, the Bulldogs face Big Valley, California, on Friday, while Lost River hosts Tulelake on Tuesday.
RUNNING RAIDER ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
- Kylee Truax, Butte Valley
- Cece Perez-Weiser, Chiloquin
- Kailee Brimmer, Crosspoint
- Avery Turner, Lost River
- Jasmine Garcia, Butte Valley
Bonanza 39, Pilot Rock 26
A massive 19-point fourth quarter helped the Bonanza Antlers pull away from Pilot Rock on Saturday in another 2A Preview game at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Bonanza managed to hold the Rockets to just 9 points between the second and third quarters to give themselves a 20-15 lead to start the fourth.
In that final frame, the Antlers' Jada Gallagher scored 7 of her game-high 15 points, while Katelyn Durall scored all 6 of her points. Bonanza's Kshalee Thomas finished with 10 points on big buckets throughout the game.
In that final quarter, the Antlers were 9-for-10 at the free throw line and 11-for-13 over the course of the game.
Other girls' scores
Friday
Bonanza 33, Weston-McEwen 24
Butte Valley 21, Crosspoint 18 (OT)
Crater 54, Mazama 23
Henley 51, St. Mary's, Medford 25
Klamath Union 44, Seaside 31
Saturday
Burns 49, Lakeview 38
Chiloquin 37, Crosspoint 12
Mazama 50, Eagle Point 15
Junction City 51, Klamath Union 31