DORRIS — The Butte Valley girls’ basketball team won their season opener on Wednesday night in a cross-border battle against Crosspoint Christian.
The Bulldogs’ aggressive full-court defense handed them a quick 12-0 lead by the end of the first quarter on their way to a 43-16 victory in California.
Outside of it being the first official contest of the season for both sides, Wednesday’s game had added significance. It was Butte Valley’s first game in two years as COVID-19 restrictions kept them off the court last year. At the same time, it was technically Crosspoint’s first game — ever.
In the Bulldogs’ return to the hardwood, junior Jasmine Garcia posted 10 third-quarter points on her way to a game-high 13. Fellow junior Kylee Truax put up 11 points.
Head Coach Mike Cross said his team naturally had “a lot of pre-game jitters” and were a “work in progress” after missing a couple years.
“It’s just, you know, figuring it out and a little muscle memory and we’ll be there I hope,” Cross said.
Crosspoint — the result of a merger of the former Hosanna and Triad Christian schools — played in Oregon’s shortened spring season as Hosanna-Triad and now for the first time took to the court as the Crosspoint Warriors.
Early in the second quarter, junior Margot Cross drove the lane and hit a layup through contact to post the team’s first-ever points under the Crosspoint name. Cross, Kailee Brimmer, Ally Fournier and Maribel Prieto all finished with three points apiece.
“The big thing is coming back to a normal season,” said Head Coach Kaleb Builta. “We have kids in here that are juniors that have only had one year of normal basketball. It’s a little weird to think about. They’re excited to be out here. We’re excited to be together as a new school, and to get to work together to try to figure some stuff out.”
Crosspoint plays next on Friday at home against Eagle Point’s JV team as part of the Crosspoint Classic Tournament taking place at the Klamath Falls school through Saturday.
The Bulldogs hit the court again on Thursday for the first of multiple games in the Roberta Criss Bulldog Classic tournament hosted at Butte Valley also through Saturday. Crosspoint and Butte Valley will meet again in the Lost River-hosted Running Raider Tournament on December 10.