DORRIS — Butte Valley rolled past Big Valley in the third period, outscoring the Cardinals, 20-1, in the quarter, an effort which powered the host Bulldogs to a 52-21 victory Tuesday in Evergreen League girls basketball play.
Butte Valley held a 19-15 halftime lead.
By the time the fourth quarter started, the Bulldogs had opened up a 39-16 lead.
McKenzie Anderson scored 12 points to lead Butte Valley, and had eight of her points in the third period. Nine different Bulldogs scored, with Destiny Mozquenda a point shy of double figures, and Kendra Chadwell a field goal shy of double digits.
For Big Valley, Sammy Dodgen and Kayton Davies both scored six points.
Brookings-Harbor 49, Lost River 34
MERRILL — Brookings-Harbor controlled the second half Tuesday and the Bruins went on to a 49-34 nonleague girls basketball victory at Lost River.
The fourth-rated Bruins held a 17-16 halftime lead. By the time the fourth quarter started, they had upped their advantage to 31-23.
Sidney Alexander paced the visitors with 15 points, on 5-of-8 shooting from three-point range, while Sierra Fitzhugh added 14 points and Lexi Schofield added 11. Alexander was 4-for-4 from long range in the fourth period, while Fitzhugh scored seven points in the last quarter.
For Lost River, Michaela McAuliffe scored a team-high nine points. The Raiders fell to 5-5 on the year.
Class 3A Brookings-Harbor now is 10-3 on the season.