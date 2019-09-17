EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. had an 89-yard touchdown catch and a spectacular one-handed grab in his return to MetLife Stadium, and Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns did just enough to beat the short-handed, banged-up New York Jets, 23-3, Monday night.
Beckham, traded from the Giants in March, helped the Browns (1-1) bounce back from a 30-point loss to Tennessee in their opener to top the Jets (0-2).
New York lost quarterback Trevor Siemian to an ankle injury in the second quarter, and Luke Falk, promoted from the practice squad earlier in the day, played the rest of the game.
Siemian was starting in place of Sam Darnold, who’s sidelined for at least a few weeks while recovering from mononucleosis.
The Jets couldn’t get anything going on offense, and the Browns blew open the game late in the third quarter.
Falk led the Jets on their longest drive of the night to that point, 60 yards, but Le’Veon Bell could only get one yard on a fourth-and-2 pass, turning the ball over on downs at the Browns 11.
On the next play, Mayfield hit Beckham with a slant pass, and the receiver outran the Jets defenders all the way to the end zone for an 89-yard TD that put Cleveland up 23-3 with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter.
Beckham finished with six catches for 161 yards and the TD.
He helped the Browns take a 3-0 lead on their first possession on Austin Seibert’s 23-yard field goal — a drive highlighted by a spectacular 33-yard, one-handed grab that got Cleveland down to the Jets 4.
Seibert’s 48-yarder gave the Browns a 6-0 lead with 6:15 left in the opening quarter as Cleveland outgained New York, 101-4, in the first quarter.
Nick Chubb’s 19-yard touchdown run in the opening quarter put Cleveland up 13-0. The drive was helped by a defensive holding call on Nate Hairston, starting in place of Trumaine Johnson, on fourth-and-2 from the Jets 24.