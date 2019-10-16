Despite hard-fought sets, Triad volleyball lost to Mountain Valley League opponents the Paisley Broncos Tuesday night at Triad’s Senior Recognition Night in close sets of 25-21, 25-21, and 25-20.
Triad coach Madeline Von Flue said the Timberwolves went back to the basics of preparing for this season.
“[The team worked on] serving, passing, and all that good stuff; putting it all together,” she said, “I think was really important, and in this game, we worked a lot on serve receive.”
Senior Katie Eskildson, who was recognized with fellow-senior Baylee Rogers before the game, dominated the court with six kills, six point-winning blocks, and two aces.
Rogers made two point-winning tips and one kill, while also assisting on numerous plays.
Rogers reflected on her time with Timberwolf volleyball.
“I’m very thankful for my team because they push me to be a better volleyball player and a better person,” she said.
Paisley will play Chiloquin at 5 p.m., while the Timberwolves go head-to-head against Central Christian 6:30 p.m. Thursday.