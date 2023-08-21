San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completes a throw against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL preseason game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy runs for a gain against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL preseason game Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif.
Brock Purdy laid to rest any lingering doubts about whether his surgically repaired arm was healthy.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback looked sharp in his 2023 debut during the team’s 21-20 win over the Denver Broncos in a preseason game Saturday night in Santa Clara, Calif.
