Brandon Roy, Dominique Wilkins, Lenny Wilkens

Portland Trail Blazers’ Brandon Roy, right, reacts at the announcement of the Blazers winning the NBA draft lottery, giving them the No. 1 pick in the 2007 draft, as Atlanta Hawks vice president Dominique Wilkins, left, and Seattle SuperSonics president Lenny Wilkens look on May 22, 2007, in Secaucus, N.J.

 Associated Press

Former Portland Trail Blazers All-Star guard Brandon Roy will represent the franchise at next week’s NBA draft lottery in Chicago, the team announced.

The Blazers have the fifth-best odds to win the lottery at 10.5% and receive the opportunity to select Victor Wembanyama, the top-rated prospect in the draft out of France.


