Henley and Klamath Union battled back-and-forth to determine who would take sole possession of first place in the Skyline Conference boys basketball race.
Thanks to some clutch free throws at the end by Markus McCreadie, who had a game-high 17 points, the Hornets squeaked out a 41-38 victory against host Klamath Union on Tuesday night.
The Hornets (10-6 overall, 3-0 Skyline), ranked No. 8 in this week’s Class 4A state coaches’ poll, have road victories against conference rivals Mazama and KU.
“We are now 3-0 in league, especially on the road, we want to turn the page and get ready for practice tomorrow,” McCreadie said.
Tony Matheney scored 17 points for the Pelicans (5-9 overall, 2-1 Skyline) who fell just short in the game’s final moments.
Matheney’s teammate Jakob Kjaer who scored two points and was big in playing defense, was ultimately disappointed his team came up just short.
“We played good, it just comes down to the free throws,” Kjaer said. “We need to get back to work and practice.”
The game was looking to get out of hand early in the fourth quarter until Klamath Union came back to tie the score at 36-all with two minutes to go. That’s when Henley made some clutch shots to secure the win.
Blayne Boersma, who scored six points for the Hornets, said that it was focus that led his team to come out on top.
“We made sure our heads were still in the game,” he said. “We knew we had to make smart decisions which helped us down the stretch, especially with the big shots we had.”
Boersma also noted how important these past two wins against crosstown rivals have been for the Hornets.
“We are in a good spot,” he said. “We got the two toughest wins out of the way in the toughest places to play, now we just need to put it on everyone else.”
Klamath Union coach Ed Case said he was disappointed with the result but was proud of how his team fought back.
“I was very proud of us getting refocused in this game,” he said. “We need to stick with our game plan going forward, need to have a short memory on this one.”
Hornets coach Luke Hammond said the experience of his players helped secure the victory.
“We had three seniors on the court at the end, that helps in that situation, they never freaked out and were always on to that next play mentality,” he said. “We are 3-0 and it’s exactly where we want to be. We like the spot we are in and we know there is still room to improve.”